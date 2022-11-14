MONDAY HUDDLE: Should Blake Corum’s heavy workload be a concern for U-M?

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) escapes Michigan State safety Angelo Grose (15) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Blake Corum continues to pile up stats, but also carries

For the most part, Blake Corum has been Michigan’s offense this season.

That is both good news and bad news.

It’s obviously good news because he has carried the load brilliantly for the 10-0 Wolverines, pushing himself into the Heisman Trophy race and the status as one of the all-time great backs to play for Michigan.

But lately, it’s also created a question among U-M fans, although the coaching staff and Corum will dismiss it is as nothing.

How much tread is left on Corum’s tires, so to speak, with Ohio State looming?

In Big Ten play, Corum is averaging more than 27 carries a game and is seventh in the country in carries with 227.

He carried the ball 28 more times in Saturday’s win over Nebraska, the fifth time he’s had at least that amount in the past seven weeks.

The absence of backup Donovan Edwards in the second half was mysterious against Nebraska, with other backups such as C.J. Stokes or Tavierre Dunlap giving Corum a break.

Afterward, Corum said he enough energy left to run for another season, which is good given there can’t be any breaks this week against an Illinois defense that’s been effective against the run.

But what else is he going to say?

Fortunately, there are only two more weeks of the regular season left. Hopefully come the Ohio State game for Michigan, there won’t be any ill-effects of the big workload for Corum.

Alma beats Albion in historic matchup

The most intriguing game in the state played over the weekend was at Alma, where Albion and Alma renewed an annual rivalry that’s been played since 1900.

However, this game was especially meaningful because both teams were unbeaten at 9-0 going in, the first time that was the case in the history of the rivalry.

Alma ended up pulling off a 34-31 win, winning the MIAA title for the first time since 2004 and going 10-0 for the first time in school history.

Cass Tech, Belleville highlight semifinal games of prep playoffs

Normally, high school semifinal games are held on Saturday throughout the state, but this year will be an exception.

The Division 1 semifinal between Detroit Cass Tech and Belleville is such a hyped matchup that Bally Sports Detroit wanted to televise it on Friday night, so an exception will be made and the Technicians and Tigers will hook up Friday night instead of Saturday.

Belleville is the defending state champion, unbeaten and ranked No. 1, but Cass Tech has caught fire in recent weeks and is playing great.

Both teams are filled with future college players.

The winner will meet the victor of the other semifinal between Clarkston and Caledonia in the Division 1 championship game.

All other semifinal games in the eight divisions will take place on Saturday.