Detroit to host 2027 NCAA men’s basketball Final Four at Ford Field

DETROIT – The men’s basketball Final Four is returning to Detroit, as the NCAA announced Ford Field will host the event in 2027.

“We were really impressed with how the presenters from Detroit and North Texas rebounded from the disappointment of not being awarded a Final Four in the previous cycle and put their best foot forward during this entire process,” said Chris Reynolds, the chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. “These communities should be proud of the leadership displayed by everyone involved with making these bids and ultimately earning the privilege to host an event of this magnitude. Both will be great locations at which to play the Final Four.”

The two Final Four games will be held April 3, and the national championship will be on April 5. Michigan State University has been announced as the official host.

Ford Field hosted the Final Four in 2009, when Michigan State beat Connecticut and North Carolina beat Villanova. The Tar Heels ultimately won the title.

The national championship was played in front of 72,922 fans that season, according to the NCAA release.

“Ford Field, which was the first venue to use the in-the-round seating configuration for the Men’s Final Four, also holds the attendance record for most fans at a regional semifinal session (57,028) and regional championship game (57,563),” the release says.

Detroit will also host the Midwest Regional in 2024 -- the ninth time either Detroit, Auburn Hills, or Pontiac have hosted a preliminary round of the tournament.

Here’s where the Final Four will be hosted each year through 2030: