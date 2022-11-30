Feel the Bern: It was a successful trip to Columbus to watch Michigan stomp Ohio State

Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines evades a tackle during the second quarter of a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – This is the story of the road to Columbus. Not Michigan’s season long trip there to take on Ohio State -- this is the story of Local 4′s journey to witness the carnage that was left by the Wolverines.

And carnage it was, as Michigan won in Columbus for the first time in 22 years. Imagine that! Some kids who attend Michigan have not seen them win in Columbus until last Saturday. But it was certainly worth the wait!

As for our trip: When the alarm rang at 4:50 a.m. the first thought that went through my mind was, “Is there a chance we could get another hour of sleep?” The answer was a resounding “no,” and that came from my own brain. But a coffee, a shave, and a shower, and we were at the station by 6:15 a.m. There stood cameraman Mike Tiseo and producer Chris Bell. looking very refreshed. I hate to think what I looked like.

We took to the road and were zipping along, got to the Ohio border and all forms of caution kicked in. No speeding. The cops in Ohio love to ticket cars with Michigan plates. Is that true? No smiling. The cops in Ohio love to ticket people from Michigan who smile at them. Is that true? Who the heck wants to find out?

Then we fell in love! Make that Love’s -- the truck stop in Ohio that has to have the cleanest bathrooms in the entire state. My prostate says thank you.

Three hours later, we were at Ohio Stadium, and 90 minutes after that we were inside. Over 106,000 fans tried to wedge their way in, which makes for a nightmarish situation for everyone involved. But we got there safely.

We saw Michigan destroy Ohio State. And we watched over 106,000 leave the facility with the saddest faces you’ve ever seen: A successful day all around. We reminded ourselves to just make sure you’re not smiling at a cop from Ohio. Is that true? It just might be after that loss!