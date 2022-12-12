INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons reacts in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 22, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

All I want for Christmas is for my Detroit sports to be watchable again.

Remember when the Detroit Pistons set records for sellouts at the Palace of Auburn Hills? The Detroit Tigers had the town buzzing with Triple Crown winners, MVPs, and Cy Young winners. Remember the excitement of playoff baseball?

Remember when the Detroit Red Wings went to the Stanley Cup playoffs for 25 straight seasons? Remember when the Detroit Lions were good enough to be prime-time TV?

I’ll admit I sound like a Scrooge. But really, when was the last time you turned on Detroit sports and felt excited about the future? I hate to be the Grinch who stole your football spirit but currently, Lions fans are incredibly enthusiastic about a 5-7 football team.

Is that the best we can do? Seriously.

I have too much pride in being a Detroiter to endure this much longer. Some of the greatest athletes of all time have worn Detroit jerseys. Team owners and general managers keep selling us on the process and the retooling (they refuse to call it rebuilding).

Let’s call it what it is: years of poor management, poor decisions, and bad luck. I am not blaming one person or one franchise. I think all fans will agree we just want better.

And it’s clear we can’t fix it ourselves so call in the big guy. Santa, baby, please slip some sports luck under the tree. Get the Lions into the playoffs, get Victor Wembanyama to the Pistons, let’s get the Red Wings rolling again, and for goodness’ sake, we’d love to watch some fun baseball again. Please be on your best behavior, so we can make this happen.