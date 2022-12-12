Tigers to upgrade LED lighting system at Comerica Park, installing 472 new light fixtures

Miguel Cabrera #24 during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on May 11, 2021. (Allison Farrand / Detroit Tigers)

DETROIT – If you’ve been squinting to see the ball fly through the air at Comerica Park, help is on the way.

The Detroit Tigers announced a big upgrade to the LED lighting system at the ballpark for the 2023 season, bringing a brighter viewing experience, with less glare and using less energy, including 472 new light fixtures.

“This upgrade is a significant one because of the impact it will have to all who watch Detroit Tigers baseball,” Ilitch Sports and Entertainment president/CEO Chris McGowan said in a release. “From improving playing conditions and ball tracking to innovative light shows that will help enhance the energy and buzz at the ballpark, this project was a focus for us to continue providing a first-class fan experience at Comerica Park moving into 2023 and beyond.”

The Tigers said the new lighting system will deliver more precise lighting to places that need it, in order to limit wasted energy. This system will allow for more controlled lighting conditions in better uniformity that benefits players (reduced glare and improved ball-tracking) and fans (crisp viewing experience both at the ballpark and on television), the team said.

The team says the new lighting will also enable them to use lights in a fun way, like to sync up celebrations for dynamic light shows.

Musco Sports Lighting is leading the project, with Detroit’s own Bayview Electric Company installing the system.

This process will begin on December 12 with the removal of existing fixtures, while installation of the LED system is scheduled for later this off-season.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed prior to the 2023 season and be operational for Opening Day, which is April 6 against Boston.