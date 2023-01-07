Detroit Tigers trade Gregory Soto, Kody Clemons to Phillies for 3 players, per report

Gregory Soto #65 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after striking out Eli White #41 of the Texas Rangers for the final out in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Rangers 5-3 at Globe Life Field on July 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have agreed to trade Gregory Soto and Kody Clemens to the Philadelphia Phillies for a trio of hitters, according to a report.

Jon Morosi, of MLB Network, says the Tigers have acquired Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands in the exchange.

The Tigers-Phillies trade is agreed upon pending medical reviews, I'm told:



Detroit acquires Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands.



Philadelphia acquires Gregory Soto and Kody Clemens.



Credit to @JSalisburyNBCS for initial report. @MLBNetwork @MLBNetworkRadio @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 7, 2023

After leading the Phillies to a World Series appearance last season, former Tigers general manager Dave Dombrowski bolstered his bullpen with Soto, a powerful left-hander who can get outs in the late innings.

Maton, 25, played both corner outfield spots, third base, shortstop, and second base with the Phillies last season while slashing .250/.341/.514 in 85 plate appearances. He only has 86 MLB games under his belt after posting a .725 OPS across 1,687 plate appearances in the minors.

Vierling, 26, played all three outfield positions, first base, second base, and third base last season in Philadelphia. He has a career .682 OPS in two seasons.

Sands, 26, made his MLB debut for three games last season. He’s a catcher with a career .732 OPS in the minors, but his .343 on-base percentage and low strikeout rate does offer some offensive upside.

Before the trade, Sands was considered the No. 21 prospect in the Phillies’ farm system.

This is the first major move for new Tigers president Scott Harris, who took over in the offseason after Al Avila was fired.