Hope, faith and belief: How the 2022 Detroit Lions flipped the script

The Lions and 2nd year coach Dan Campbell had become a national story.

It was October 31st, Halloween, the morning after the Lions had blown a 14-point halftime lead to the Dolphins to fall to a frightful 1-6. Campbell was now 4-19-1 overall in his season-plus, and was actually off to an even worse start than his failed predecessor, Matt Patricia.

Two days after the Miami debacle, owner Sheila Hamp Ford met with the media to affirm her continued belief in her program and, like an oracle, predicted that her coach would engineer a rapid turnaround.

At the least, Campbell had emerged as an interesting throwback character; a tough 46-year-old Texan who had talked about playing with “grit” and “biting off opponent’s kneecaps,” a thought at his introductory news conference that gained much attention.

After winning just 3 games in his first season, Lions were this season’s subject of HBO’s Hard Knocks series, and Campbell as being tough but compassionate, an endearing character who had won over his determined young squad and engendered hope in the team’s “long-suffering” fan base..

But by Halloween, reality had again resurrected the sad notion of the “Same Old Lions.” The team hadn’t won a playoff game in 31 years and the buzzards were circling again, mocking the historic ineptitude of the Ford family ownership and speculating whether Hamp-Ford would pull the plug on Campbell more quickly than she had Patricia, her initial failed coaching experiment.

The subsequent turnaround was stunning, culminating in Sunday night’s 20-16 takedown of the Packers on national TV and on a freezing night at Lambeau Field. The Lions won 8 of their final 10 games to finish 9-8, and even though Seattle’s win over the Rams had eliminated their remaining playoff hopes, the Lions played with impressive energy and confidence. The win doused the Packers playoff bid that the experts had all but conceded to Aaron Rodger’s team. Campbell was asked on the field at halftime why his team seemed so passionately motivated. He barked, “We don’t want them to go.”

I’ve always viewed at the Lions as a sociological experiment in fan loyalty, hope and perseverance. For an NFL team to go 65 years without a championship and the last 31 without so much as a playoff win, is almost a mathematical anomaly. After all, the league’s draft system is designed to promote parity. Yet, the Lions’ failure and mismanagement sustained decade after futile decade.

Finally, the Lions legion of frustrated, hankie wringing and otherwise tortured loyalists have something real to hang onto. For now, it’s a welcome break from the angry calls to sports-talk stations; the seething columnists; the frustrated, grousing season ticket holders who complainingly hung on to hope that the Lions will win in their lifetime. (One would have to be at least 70 years old to even have a faint memory of the team’s last title in 1957!)

Despite another playoff-less season, 2022 was one of revelation for Lion fans. They saw an excellent offensive line protecting quarterback Jared Goff. Goff, who many pointed to as a mediocre signal caller and a major part of the problem, had a terrific season. They saw a rookie class that produced a handful of starters. They gained belief in a dynamic and daring coach who dared to call trick plays and went for it on 4th down 6 times in one game. They see a general manager in Brad Holmes who seems to have a 6th sense for drafting the right guys. Holmes has 4 picks in the first two rounds next year. And they think that Sheila, daughter of much-maligned owner William Clay Ford, may also have the magic touch.

For the first time since 1957, it feels like the future truly is now, and dreaming about a Lions championship is no longer a shared Detroit delusion.