Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in death of 23-year-old woman

Darius Miles is one of two people charged with capital murder in a deadly shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – An Alabama basketball player is one of two men who have been charged with capital murder in the death of a 23-year-old mother.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 15) off of University Boulevard near the Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa.

Officials said Darius Miles, 21, of Washington, D.C., was a passenger in a car that exchanged gunfire with another vehicle. Authorities were told that someone had fired into Miles’ vehicle, so shots were fired back.

Jamea Harris, a 23-year-old mother from Birmingham, was struck by gunfire and killed, according to police.

“At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on the Strip,” Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said.

Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland, have been charged with capital murder. One of them was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but police didn’t specify who was injured or who fired the gun.

Miles was in his third season with the Crimson Tide, but he has since been removed from the team.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,” the school said in a statement. “We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”