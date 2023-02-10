Feel the Bern: 2 great sports events in 1 week

What a week this has been and we’re not even at super Sunday yet.

But let’s start with LeBron James who became the league’s all-time leading scorer. He broke Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s record that Kareem broke in 1984. But with LeBron you get a 38 year old who is still amongst the best 5 players in the league.

That’s because the man takes care of himself. he man will do whatever it takes to win. And he goes it with class and dignity you don’t see a lot in this day and age.

Lebron is a hero, make no mistake about that. But besides being a great player, he’s also a great human being. He gives back to the community like few others. He wants to make sure that education is available to all so he does what he can in that respect. But he is a shining example of living life to its fullest and being the best, you can be. He has spent 20 years in the NBA. Ever hear a bad word about LeBron’s off the court behavior. He’s what you would hope your son or daughter can become.

Now to Super Bowl Sunday.

The Eagles vs. the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Philly has remained a slight favorite the entire week. So, you’re probably wondering what will happen? If you’re a big fan of offensive lines, then you’ve come to the right place.

A couple years ago Tampa beat Kansas City in the Super Bowl and one of the biggest reasons was the Chiefs offensive line was a decimated going into the game. They couldn’t run or throw. Of course, Tom Brady also helped.

Give that offensive line theory a lot of thought. It’s what makes the offense run or throw the football. And if you can run the ball you can eat up that clock. When the Giants won their Super Bowls. They ran that clock, maybe milked it is a better phrase. And by the time their opponent looked up, the Giants were lifting the Lombardi trophy. The Eagles offensive line is fantastic. Philly wins it, 30-20. And Tom Brady is nowhere in sight.