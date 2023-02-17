Feel the Bern: Football season is over -- now what do we do?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to Terry Bradshaw, left, and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

There are so many important things to worry about in this world that one feels almost silly wondering what are we supposed to do with no NFL football until September? NFL football carries a huge portion of our population every week.

It’s nice to know we have a list of games for the weekend. And we warm up with college football on Saturday. But the NFL is still the NFL so once again we beg the question...what are we supposed to do until September?

We all knew this day was coming especially after the super bowl last week. And let’s be honest don’t you feel a bit cheated that the final 90 seconds really weren’t played. The time seemed inconsequential because after the ‘holding’ call with 1:54 left the game, it was toast. If that call had not taken place, everyone figured the Chiefs would kick a field goal. The Eagles would come back to tie it. And we were setup for the greatest super bowl ever. But nooooooooo!

Let’s get back to the issue at hand. What to do since there’s no NFL football this weekend. Someone mentioned that the XFL is starting and that’s football. Really, I said! You can’t compare the products. And of course, the start of the USFL is just around the corner. Double really!

Our fondest wish is that both leagues make it. And that the NFL would go to a 52-week schedule with a 200 man roster so all football junkies could get their fix. ut it ain’t gonna happen.

In closing there’s college basketball with march madness just around the corner. There’s baseball spring training but that’s just gearing up. The NBA and the NHL are motoring along. Both are fine sports but I’ve yet to hear anyone say...’want to skip the football game and catch some hoops?’ Let’s face it. We are all just pathetic little creatures who have a difficult time existing without the NFL. There I said it. Happy? No, you’re not because you’ll miss the NFL also.