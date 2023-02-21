Cowboys star Micah Parsons disses Detroit, Lions in tweet, gets clowned

(Kyusung Gong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) gestures to fans after the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Parsons are the finalists for AP Defensive Player of the Year. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who voluntarily chose to play college football for James Franklin, dissed the city of Detroit (and the Lions) in a tweet about a free agency rumor.

Parsons responded to a tweet from JPAFootball, an account that aggregates NFL rumors and news. The tweet was about Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown trying to recruit safety Jalen Ramsey to leave the Los Angeles Rams for the Lions.

I’m sorry no one going from la to Detroit 😂😂😂 https://t.co/j9ejL3rvu8 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 21, 2023

Parsons’ tweet was met with ire from Lions fans, with more than 1,700 replies and 600 quote tweets, which is near ratio status.

Fans noted the several former LA players who are on the Lions right now -- including Jared Goff, Josh Reynolds, Michael Brockers, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who played for USC before being drafted.

Notorious Detroit said, “If you’re taking a shot at the Lions organization, I’d like to remind you that since you’ve been alive (1999), the Lions and Cowboys have been to the exact same number of NFC Championships—zero.”

@PlayoffDre said, “Id rather live in Siberia than the 2020 Penn State locker room.”

For what it’s worth, Jalen Ramsey himself sent some love to his Detroit Lions friends, but didn’t offer any comment on his free agent plans.

lol much love to @JaredGoff16 & @amonra_stbrown … tried my hardest to get y’all in them playoffs this year. I won’t comment on my future tho. We shall see 😂 https://t.co/JByQFEAvjh — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 21, 2023

As my colleague Derick Hutchinson pointed out: