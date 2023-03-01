Red Wings sign captain Dylan Larkin to 8-year extension

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates his goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have signed their captain, Dylan Larkin, to a reported 8-year extension.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported the news on Wednesday, reporting the 8-year deal is worth $8.7 million average annual value, totaling $69.6 million. The Red Wings confirmed the news shortly after.

The Red Wings and Larkin had been working on an extension for the last several months, with some reports surfacing of disagreement on years and salary. But it looks like those issues were worked out.

Larkin, a Waterford native, was drafted by the Wings in 2014. He leads Detroit with 22 goals and 35 assists this season, and had racked up 415 points in his career. He represented Detroit on the Atlantic Division team at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, marking his second-consecutive All-Star roster selection and third of his career.