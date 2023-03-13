Detroit Lions sign free agent cornerback Cam Sutton to 3-year contract

Cameron Sutton #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have reportedly signed free agent cornerback Cam Sutton to a three-year contract.

Ian Rapoport, of NFL Network, reports the deal is worth $33 million, including $22.5 million guaranteed.

Sutton, 28, spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the third round in 2017 out of Tennessee.

Sutton is a versatile cornerback with solid coverage skills who can play inside or outside. Last season, he made three interceptions and defended 15 passes in 16 games for the Steelers.

He was rated as the third-best cornerback in this free agent class, according to Pro Football Focus.

According to the NFL, Sutton allowed 32 catches on 72 targets in 2022, giving him the fourth-lowest completion percentage allowed in a season since 2016.

Cornerback was a weakness for the Lions last season, especially during their 1-6 start. While the secondary improved throughout the second half, Detroit is expected to make cornerback a high priority during the offseason.

It took less than two hours into the NFL’s negotiation period for the team to start addressing that need. It likely won’t be the last addition to the secondary, whether the next comes from free agency or the draft.