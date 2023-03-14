35º

Detroit Lions sign free agent cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to 1-year deal

Moseley spent last 5 seasons with 49ers

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Emmanuel Moseley #4 of the San Francisco 49ers defends during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Michael Zagaris, 2022 Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have signed free agent cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a one-year deal, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the deal is worth $6 million.

Moseley, 26, spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers after playing at Tennessee. He was limited to just five games due to injury last season, but still managed to defend five passes and had one interception.

Pro Football Focus ranked Moseley as the 10th-best free agent cornerback and the 95th-best free agent overall.

This is the second day in a row the Lions have signed a cornerback. On Monday (March 14), they agreed to a three-year contract with Cam Sutton.

