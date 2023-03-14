Feel the Bern: From first to worst, thanks to Dan Snyder

FILE - Washington NFL football team owner Dan Snyder listens to head coach Ron Rivera during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility, in Ashburn, Va., Jan. 2, 2020. The Washington Commanders are denying the contents of a report about the teams sale process. The team in a statement late Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, said a story published hours earlier by The Washington Post is simply untrue. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The NFL always seems to have their act together, but the situation with the Washington Commanders is getting nasty.

League owners are giving serious consideration to removing Dan Snyder as owner of the team at their next league meeting. The Commanders are up for sale, and Snyder is being investigated for fraud. It’s a total disaster!

Snyder, who has owned the team for the last 23 years, has done nothing but destroy one of the great franchises in league history. When they were known as the Redskins, they used to have a waiting list of over 100,000 for season tickets. They now play in a stadium that could seat 95,000, and their average attendance is 42,000, the lowest in the league. People in Washington want Snyder out yesterday.

ESPN reported that as the noise got louder around Snyder, he hired investigators to dig up dirt on Roger Goodell and team owners. In one of the more insane moves, Snyder refused to field an offer from Jeff Bezos because Bezos owns the Washington Post and the paper hasn’t been kind to Snyder. Bezos reportedly was going to offer $7 billion, well above any offer received.

Snyder has made personnel decisions and micromanaged the team, which explains why they’ve been bad for so many years. He is frugal when it comes to spending money on players, but he did find $4 million to paint the team logo on his private plane. Commander fans are praying it won’t be on there for long.