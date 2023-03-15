Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear announces community partnership initiative

DETROIT – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear has announced a new community partnership initiative aimed at building a deeper connection with neighborhoods and businesses.
“With the support of eight community-focused corporate partners, the new Grand Prix initiative will create opportunities for small businesses, highlight the work of local artists, and build a presence in the neighborhoods across the seven districts in the city of Detroit leading into the June 2-4 race weekend, and beyond,” organizers said in a release.
Here are the partners involved in the initiative:
- American Axle & Manufacturing
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Delta Airlines
- Delta Dental
- Henry Ford Health
- Huntington Bank
- Lear Corporation
- PNC Bank.
In addition to the focus on arts, culture, entrepreneurship, small business empowerment, and youth enrichment, this support allows the Grand Prix to open up more than half of the event’s footprint free of charge throughout race weekend, organizers said.
“We met with over 1,000 people across the city when we were considering bringing the event back to its original home on the streets of Downtown Detroit, and one of the most important questions we heard was, ‘How can we bring the Grand Prix into the neighborhoods and communities to connect with residents, engage with young students, and create opportunities for small businesses?’” said Michael Montri, president of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “With the help of these eight companies, the Grand Prix is opening doors throughout all the districts in Detroit to invite the residents and businesses of our city to become an important part of our event. We want the Grand Prix to be an open and welcoming event for everyone in Detroit to enjoy.”
Here’s more from the Grand Prix’s release:
One of the key components of the Grand Prix’s community partnership program provides an opportunity for young local artists to shine and show their creativity to the world. Working with the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Michigan (BGCSM), the Grand Prix helped educate young students about the rich history of racing in Detroit and the impact that the Grand Prix has made in the Motor City. The talented students in the BGCSM art program were then commissioned to create digital murals reflecting the neighborhoods across Detroit, celebrating the return of the Grand Prix to the Downtown streets. The large student-designed murals will be printed and displayed trackside during Grand Prix weekend in front of the multiple free viewing platforms located along Jefferson Avenue and extending to Hart Plaza. The final mural designs will be unveiled in early May when build out begins on the new nine-turn, 1.7-mile street circuit in Downtown Detroit.
With more than 260 businesses located within walking distance of the new racing circuit, the Grand Prix will help boost the local economy with increased foot traffic and race attendees visiting Downtown Detroit. The event is also committed to supporting small businesses located outside of the Downtown corridor. Through the Grand Prix’s Small Business Straightaway, located in Cadillac Square adjacent to the new track, more than 30 businesses representing all districts in Detroit will have the opportunity to market and sell their products and services to event attendees through the collective display featured on both Saturday and Sunday of race weekend.
The Community Partnership program will also build excitement and enthusiasm for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear within the neighborhoods across the city. Working with local businesses and community leaders in each Detroit district, the Grand Prix will produce promotional signage, host lead-up activities and even bring some of the stars and personalities competing on race weekend into the neighborhoods to connect with city residents and get the collective engines running in advance of the June 2-4 event.Detroit Grand Prix