Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear announces community partnership initiative

DETROIT – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear has announced a new community partnership initiative aimed at building a deeper connection with neighborhoods and businesses.

“With the support of eight community-focused corporate partners, the new Grand Prix initiative will create opportunities for small businesses, highlight the work of local artists, and build a presence in the neighborhoods across the seven districts in the city of Detroit leading into the June 2-4 race weekend, and beyond,” organizers said in a release.

Here are the partners involved in the initiative:

American Axle & Manufacturing

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Delta Airlines

Delta Dental

Henry Ford Health

Huntington Bank

Lear Corporation

PNC Bank.

In addition to the focus on arts, culture, entrepreneurship, small business empowerment, and youth enrichment, this support allows the Grand Prix to open up more than half of the event’s footprint free of charge throughout race weekend, organizers said.

“We met with over 1,000 people across the city when we were considering bringing the event back to its original home on the streets of Downtown Detroit, and one of the most important questions we heard was, ‘How can we bring the Grand Prix into the neighborhoods and communities to connect with residents, engage with young students, and create opportunities for small businesses?’” said Michael Montri, president of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “With the help of these eight companies, the Grand Prix is opening doors throughout all the districts in Detroit to invite the residents and businesses of our city to become an important part of our event. We want the Grand Prix to be an open and welcoming event for everyone in Detroit to enjoy.”

