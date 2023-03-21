Groundout that was groundbreaking: Woman makes history by playing in college baseball game

Olivia Pichardo of Brown became the first woman to appear in a Division I college baseball game on Friday. Courtesy photo.

It was appropriate that something that has never been done before occurred during Women’s History Month.

On Friday, a woman from Brown University became the first to ever play in a Division I college baseball game.

Olivia Pichardo, a freshman at Brown, pinch-hit in the bottom of the ninth inning of a game against Bryant University.

Pichardo may have grounded out, but it was a groundbreaking moment.

“I just hope that young girls can watch and see that this is possible,” Brown said on the team’s website. “That it’s not just a dream, but it is a tangible goal they can have. I really hope that there is a whole new wave and generation of girls that come around and try to make it as far as I have, and further in baseball.”

Pichardo, a member of the USA Baseball Women’s National Team last year, made Brown’s team as a walk-on.

“I hope Olivia’s accomplishments show people that if someone is talented enough to be given an opportunity, they should be judged solely on their baseball abilities,” Brown head coach Grant Achilles said on the team’s website. “No other factors should play into that.”