Feel the Bern: Who will the Detroit Lions draft?

DETROIT – “Who do you think they’ll take?” That’s been question No. 1 in Detroit this week, and also every other NFL city on the map.

The question refers to the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night. Here is one thing we do know about the draft: In the history of mankind, it’s doubtful that the question was really answered by someone in the know.

For example, Lions General Manager Brad Holmes held a press conference last week to talk about the draft. It’s a normal occurrence each year, and what normally occurs is the question is asked, “Who do you think you’ll take?”

Holmes answered it with the kind of veteran leadership you hope your GM has. The answer was, “We can go in many directions.” Now that’s avoidance at its finest.

So tomorrow night, when you tune in to see who the Lions select, act like you know what’s going on. If someone asks you, “Who do you think they’ll pick?” answer forcefully, “We can go in many directions,” and say it with great conviction, like you were in the meetings making the decision.

Also, remember the Lions have the 6th and 18th picks in round one, so you’ll act doubly like you belong, even though we all know, “You could go in many directions.”