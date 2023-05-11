Live updates: Here’s what we know about the Detroit Lions’ 2023 schedule so far

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions schedule for 2023 is being released on Thursday, May 11, ahead of what might be the most exciting season in decades.

It’s unclear exactly when all the games will be announced, but so far, here’s all we know about the schedule:

Week 1

The season is going to get off to an incredible start, as the Lions travel to Kansas City to face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Not only is this a great first matchup, it’s also going to be a nationally televised game on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” (thought it’s technically on a Thursday).

The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 7. The Lions will get their toughest game out of the way early, and if they win, the sky’s the limit for this season.

Other matchups

We don’t know when the Lions will play these games yet, but the rest of the schedule will contain the following matchups: