Detroit Pistons tank 2023 season away just to fall out of NBA draft lottery with No. 5 pick

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: Fans joke with the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

CHICAGO – The Detroit Pistons fell outside of the NBA draft lottery in an unbelievable turn of events as they were gifted the No. 5 pick.

Detroit finished with the worst record (17-65) in the NBA with the hopes of drafting the generational talent of Victor Wembanyama and instead ended up losing out on Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, and Amen Thompson in the process.

Draft experts believe the Pistons will select 6′8″ forward Jarace Walker from the Houston Cougars.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 24: Jarace Walker #25 of the Houston Cougars takes a jump shot during the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at T-Mobile Center on March 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Walker, in 36 games, averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 66% from the free throw line, 46.5% from the field, and 34.7%.

Piston fans haven’t felt this bad since the team lost to the San Antonio Spurs back in the 2005 NBA Finals.

With all of that being said, what should the Pistons do with the pick? Do you think they should keep it, or should they trade the pick, get more assets and continue to rebuild through the draft?