Detroit Pistons tank 2023 season away just to fall out of NBA draft lottery with No. 5 pick

CHICAGO – The Detroit Pistons fell outside of the NBA draft lottery in an unbelievable turn of events as they were gifted the No. 5 pick.
Detroit finished with the worst record (17-65) in the NBA with the hopes of drafting the generational talent of Victor Wembanyama and instead ended up losing out on Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, and Amen Thompson in the process.
Draft experts believe the Pistons will select 6′8″ forward Jarace Walker from the Houston Cougars.
Walker, in 36 games, averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 66% from the free throw line, 46.5% from the field, and 34.7%.
Piston fans haven’t felt this bad since the team lost to the San Antonio Spurs back in the 2005 NBA Finals.
With all of that being said, what should the Pistons do with the pick? Do you think they should keep it, or should they trade the pick, get more assets and continue to rebuild through the draft?