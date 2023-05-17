Watch: Miguel Cabrera just barely loses hilarious race to first base against 43-year-old pitcher

Miguel Cabrera vs. Rich Hill in an epic race to the bag.

DETROIT – Miguel Cabrera has done many things well throughout his Detroit Tigers career, but speed has not necessarily been one of his greatest strengths.

On Wednesday against the Pirates, the 40-year-old Cabrera squared off against 43-year-old lefty Rich Hill in a rivalry that goes all the way back to 2005, when Hill gave up his first career hit to Cabrera in a Chicago Cubs vs. Florida Marlins game.

When Cabrera stepped into the box, fans expected to see one of the best hitters of this generation face one of the craftiest soft-tossers in MLB. What they didn’t expect was a foot race between the oldest and fifth-oldest players in the league.

In the second inning, Cabrera hit a soft ground ball to the first baseman’s right. The first baseman dove, caught the ball, and flipped to Hill, who was careening to the bag as Cabrera lumbered down the line.

It was a photo finish, but Hill’s foot hit the bag a fraction of the second before Cabrera’s to get the out.

Here’s the video from MLB (no, it’s not in slow motion):

Miggy vs. Rich Hill: race to the bag!



And the winner is ... 👀 pic.twitter.com/ikOmvZiyBS — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2023

In Cabrera’s defense, he had to run 60 feet, and Hill was already about halfway there.

That was the first of many Ls for the Tigers on the day, as the Pirates chased Eduardo Rodriguez after five innings and Hill allowed just one infield single in six shutout innings.