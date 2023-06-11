Tigers drop 9th straight after Diamondbacks score 4 in the 9th

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll beats the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase to score during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – Christian Walker hit a go-ahead double with two outs in a four-run ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Detroit 7-5 on Sunday for a three-game sweep that extended the Tigers’ losing streak to nine games.

Detroit led 5-2 in the eighth before Corbin Carroll doubled, stole third and scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s RBI grounder.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch used closer Alex Lange in the seventh and eighth, then inserted Jason Foley (2-2) for the ninth.

Foley gave up a one-out single in the ninth to Rivera and walked Ketel Marte. Arizona had been 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position before Carroll had an RBI single for his third hit.

“I didn’t want to use Lange in the seventh, but they had Emmanuel Rivera up, and he crushes lefties,” Hinch said. “I knew we needed a strikeout, and he’s the most equipped, plus we had Foley for the ninth.

Carroll hit .429 (6 for 14) in the series with two doubles, a triple and two homers.

“I can tell you I’m looking forward to every time he comes to the plate,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “He's just locked in right now.”

Walker doubled to left on a 1-2 slider that scored Marte, and Carroll came home for a 6-5 lead when left fielder Kerry Carpenter allowed the ball to skip off his glove for an error. Geraldo Perdomo followed with a run-scoring single.

“We knew Foley was going to be really tough — he gets crazy movement on his sinker,” Walker said. “At that point, I'm not even thinking about getting the ball in the air — I'm just trying to hit something hard.”

Kevin Ginkel (3-0) pitched two hitless innings.

Andy Ibáñez tripled off Andrew Chafin leading off the bottom of the ninth and Carpenter walked with one out. Scott McGough struck out Javier Báez and retired Nick Maton on a groundout for his second save in five chances.

“We had some at-bats with leverage in the ninth and we didn't finish them,” Hinch said.

Detroit is on its longest losing streak since dropping nine from Aug. 11-20, 2020.

With just its second victory in 21 games when trailing after eight innings, Arizona (40-25) has won five straight and 11 of 13, improving to 20-11 on the road. The Diamondbacks began the day with a 2 1/2-game NL West lead for the first time since July 2018.

In a game that started just after 11:30 a.m., Arizona starter Zac Gallen allowed five runs, 10 hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He had been 7-1 in his prior 11 starts.

“That was just a weird game,” Gallen said. “I hadn't pitched in seven days, so I had two bullpens and I might have overtaxed myself, but the worst part was the starting time. That's 8:30 for us on the West Coast, and I'm not sure any of us were completely awake.”

Maton hit an RBI single in the first, Pavin Smith put Arizona ahead with a two-run homer in the second and Báez tied the score with a sacrifice fly in the third. Detroit opened a 5-2 lead in the fourth on Jake Marisnick’s RBI double and Zach McKinstry’s two-run homer.

WEB GEMS

Marisnick ran down Carroll’s 414-foot drive at the centerfield fence in the fourth. StatCast projected the ball would have been a home run in 19 big league stadiums. ... McKinstry made a diving catch in the right-field corner against Walker for the final out of the sixth.

MIGGY MILESTONE

Miguel Cabrera's fourth-inning single was his 3,111th hit, moving him past Dave Winfield into sole possession of 22nd on the career list. He needs four more to tie Alex Rodriguez.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.37) starts Monday night against visiting Philadelphia.

Tigers: RHP Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.89) starts for visiting Atlanta on Monday night.

