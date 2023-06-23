Eastern Michigan star Emoni Bates selected by Cavaliers in second round of NBA draft

Emoni Bates #21 of the Eastern Michigan Eagles dribbles the ball during a college basketball game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the George Gervin GameAbove Center on December 18, 2022 in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates has been selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the NBA draft.

Everyone knew Bates would wind up in the NBA at some point, but the path he took to get there might have been a bit more winding than most expected.

Early in his high school career at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti, Bates was considered one of the most exciting high school basketball prospects in Michigan history. He went on to play a season at Ypsi Prep Academy before reclassifying to the class of 2021.

Although he was a consensus five-star recruit, Bates had a rocky freshman season at Memphis. In between some strange absences from Penny Hardaway’s lineup, Bates averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in just 23.4 minutes per game.

Something seemed off at Memphis, so it was no surprise when Bates entered the transfer portal. He decided to return home to Eastern Michigan, where some of his offensive potential was put on display.

Bates scored 19.2 points per game, but shot just 40.5% from the floor and 33% from three-point range at EMU. He chipped in 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, on average.

Emoni Bates #21 of the Eastern Michigan Eagles takes a jump shot over A.J. Oliver #21 of the Detroit Mercy Titans in the second half during a college basketball game at the George Gervin GameAbove Center on December 18, 2022 in Ypsilanti, Michigan. (2022 Getty Images)

In his first game for the Eagles, Bates drilled 12 of 19 shots for 30 points against Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.

He had six more games of at least 35 points, including a 36-point effort at South Carolina, a 29-point outburst against eventual Final Four participant Florida Atlantic, and a career-high 43 points in a loss at Toledo.

Even though his potential is obvious, NBA teams likely have questions about whether Bates will develop into a more efficient scorer. His frame and athleticism are both professional-grade, but for a middling rebounder with a sub-1 assist-to-turnover rate, he needs to be less of a volume shooter.

At pick No. 49 overall, it was a worthy gamble for the Cavaliers.