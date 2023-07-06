Feel the Bern: Jim Harbaugh clearly has a championship in mind

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Things will really begin to heat up next month in college football. That’s when fall practice gets rolling, and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh has championship on his mind. Not just getting to the playoffs, but winning it all.

He’s been to the semifinals two years in a row, but he apparently wants more.

According to Fox Sports, Harbaugh has implemented a new practice period known as “Beat Georgia.” You’ll recall Michigan barely made a blip on the radar screen when they faced Georgia in the national semifinals two years ago. That may be when Harbaugh’s “championship or bust” mentality arose.

Who knows? It might have started when they lost to TCU in last year’s national semifinal. That was a mess from start to finish. But also, remember Harbaugh added a “Beat Ohio” segment to practice two years ago, and Michigan looks for their third straight win over the Buckeyes this November. And Michigan fans know, this year’s meeting is in Ann Arbor.

We just hope the road construction is done.