Here’s a list of every trade, player signing, release during the NBA’s 2023 free agency

Pistons

July 5 - The Pistons sign 25th overall pick Marcus Sasser to a contract.

July 2 - The Warriors sign guard Corey Joseph to a one-year contract.

July 2 - The Pistons re-sign guard Jared Rhoden to two-way contract.

July 2 - The Pistons sign undrafted rookie Malcolm Cazalon to two-way contract.

July 2 - The Pistons sign 5th overall pick shooting guard/small forward Ausar Thompson.

July 1 - The Pistons waive small forward Eugene Omoruyi.

June 30 - The Pistons trade a second-round pick to Washington for point guard Monte Morris. Morris is entering the final year of his $9.8 million contract.

June 30 - The Pistons receive shooting guard/small forward Joe Harris, two second-round picks (2027 via Dallas and 2029 via Bucks) and draft compensation from the Nets. Harris is entering the final year of his $19.9 million contract.

No date - The Pistons pick up Alec Burks option for next season.

June 23 - The Pistons waive guard R.J. Hampton.

Notable free agency moves

July 6 - The Hawks and All-Star Dejounte Murray finalize a four-year $120 million veteran max contract extension with a player option.

July 3 - The Timberwolves sign All-Star guard Anthony Edwards to a five-year, $260 million rookie max extension.

July 2 - The Kings and All-NBA canter Domantas Sabonis agree to a five-year, $217 million contract extension.

July 1 - The Hornets and All-Star guar LaMelo Ball finalize a five-year max contract extension worth up to $260 million.

July 1 - The Lakers re-sign restricted free agent guard Austin Reaves to a four-year, $56 million contract.

July 1 - The Bucks and center Brook Lopez agree to a two-year, $48 million contract.

June 30 - The Rockets and guard Fred VanVleet agree to a three-year, $130 million contract.

June 30 - The Trail Blazers and forward Jerami Grant agree to a five-year, $160 million contract.

June 30 - The Mavericks and guard Kyrie Irving agree to a three-year, $126 million contract with a player option in the third season.

June 30 - The Warriors and Draymond Green agree on a four-year, $100 million contract.

June 30 - The Nets and restricted free-agent Cam Johnson agree on a four-year $108 million contract.

June 30 - The Bucks and All-Star forward Kris Middleton agree on a three-year $102 million contract.

June 30 - The Wizards and forward Kyle Kuzma agree on a four-year, $102 million deal.

June 28 - The Bulls and four-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic finalize a three-year, $60 million contract extension.

Notable Trades

July 1 - The Rockets receive Dillon Brooks’ in a sign-and-trade from the Grizzlies. Brooks and the Rockets agreed on a four-year, contract worth up to $90 million. The Thunder received guard Patty Mills and draft compensation on July 2 from the Nets as a part of Dillon Brooks’ sign and trade.

June 30 - The Thunder receive guard Victor Oladipo from the Heat for two future first-round picks.

June 24 - Three team trade between the Celtics, Grizzlies and Wizards:

Celtics receive forward/center Kristaps Porzingis (via Wizards), the 25th overall pick from June’s draft (via Grizzlies), and a 2024 top-four-protected first-round pick (via Warriors.)

Grizzlies receive guard Marcus Smart (via Celtics)

Wizards receive guard Tyus Jones (via Grizzlies), forwards Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala (via Celtics), and the 35th overall pick from June’s draft (vis Celtics)

June 23 - The Wizards trade Chris Paul to the Warriors for Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr., a 2030 protected first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

June 23 - Three team trade between the Suns, Wizards and Pacers:

Wizards receive guard Chris Paul, guard Landry Shamet, seventh over all pick Bilal Coulibaly, four first round pick swaps, and six second round picks.

Suns receive guard Bradley Beal, forward Isaiah Todd (traded to Grizzlies), and guard Jordan Goodwin.

Other free agency moves

July 8 and 9 - The 76ers sign an offer sheet before re-signing restricted free-agent Paul Reed Jr. to a three-year, $23 million contract.

July 8 - The Warriors and forward Dario Saric agree to a one-year contract.

July 6 - The 76ers and forward Montrezl Harrel agree to a one-year contract.

July 6 - The Pelicans and forward E.J. Liddell agree on a three-year, $6.2 million contract.

July 6 - The Bulls waive center Marko Simonovic.

July 6 - The Rockets and guard Aaron Holiday agree to a one-year contract.

July 6 - The Trail Blazers re-sign forward John Butler Jr. to a two-way contract.

July 6 - The Heat re-sign forward Kevin Love.

July 5 - The Nets sign forward Jalen Wilson to a two-way contract.

July 5 - The Spurs sign guard Sir’Jabari Rice to a two-way contract

July 5 - The Pelicans waive guard Garrett Temple.

July 5 - The Bucks and guard A.J. Green agree to a multi-year contract.

July 5 - The 76ers sign center Mo Bamba to a one-year contract.

July 5 - The Trail Blazers re-sign restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle to a three-year, $33 million contract with an $11.5 player option in the third year.

July 4 - The Magic waive center Bol Bol.

July 3 - The Bucks agree with guard Malik Beasley to a one-year, 2.7 million minimum contract.

July 3 - The Bucks and center Robin Lopez agree to a contract.

July 3 - The Clippers resign center Mason Plumlee to to a one-year, $5 million contract.

July 3 - The Bulls sign small forward Torrey Craig to a two-year contract.

July 3 - The Cavaliers sign forward Isaiah Mobley to a two-way contract.

July 3 - The Grizzlies sign former-MVP Derrick Rose to a two-year, $6.5 million contract.

July 2 - The Nuggets and shooting guard/small forward Justin Holiday agree to a one-year contract.

July 2 - The Nets and guard Lonnie Walker agree to a one-year contract.

July 2 - The Hornets re-sign forward Miles Bridges to a $7.9 million qualifying offer.

July 2 - The Pelicans and center Cody Zeller agree to a one year, $3.1 million deal.

July 2 - The Timberwolves sign center Luka Garza to a two-way contract.

July 2 - The Heat sign center Thomas Bryant to a contract.

July 2 - The Heat sign guard Josh Richardson to a contract.

July 2 - The Kings re-sign guard Keon Ellis to a $560 thousand one-year contract.

July 2 - The Suns sign forward Dre Eubanks to a two-year contract with a player option.

July 2 - The Suns sign guard Eric Gordon to a two-year, $6 million contract.

July 2 - The Suns sign forward Keita Bates-Diop to a two-year, $5 million contract.

July 2 - The Suns sign forward Yuta Watanabe to a contract.

July 2 - The Suns sign forward/center Chimezie Metu to a one-year contract.

July 2 - The Jazz and Jordan Clarkson agree to a three-year, $55 million contract.

July 1 - The Knicks and guard Dante Divincenzo agree on a four-year, $50 million deal.

July 1 - The Heat sign guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract.

July 1 - The Kings and center Alex Len agree on a one-year, $3.2 million contract.

July 1 - The Heat sign guard Jamaree Bouyea to a two-way contract.

July 1 - The Magic re-sign center Mo Wagner to a two-year, $16 million contract.

July 1 - The Cavaliers and guard Ty Jerome agree to a two-year, $5 million contract.

July 1 - The Thunder and forward Jack white agree to a two-year contract.

July 1 - The Raptors and forward Jalen McDaniels agree to a two-year, $9.3 million contract.

July 1 - The Raptors and Center Jock Landale agree to a two-year, $9.3 million contract.

July 1 - The Nets and guard Dennis Smith Jr. agree to a one-year contract.

July 1 - The Trail Blazers sign center Ibou Badji to a two-year contract.

July 1 - The Heat re-sign center Orlando Robinson to a contract.

July 1 - The 76ers and guard Patrick Beverly agree to a one-year contract

July 1 - The Thunder and former Euro League MVP Vasilije Micić agree on a 3-year, $23.5 million deal.

July 1 - The Kings and Euro League MVP Sasha Vezenkov agree to a 3-year, $20 million contract.

July 1 - The Rockets re-sign guard Trevor Hudgins to a two-way contract.

July 1 - The Clippers and former MVP Russell Westbrook agree on a two-year, nearly $8 million contract.

July 1 - The Mavericks and center Dwight Powell agree to a three-year, $12 million deal.

July 1 - The Spurs and center Sandro Mamukelashvili agree to a one-year, $2 million contract.

June 30 - The Raptors and guard Dennis Schroder agree to a two-year, $26 million contract.

June 30 - The Trail Blazers waive forward Trendon Watford.

June 30 - The Lakers and guard Cam Reddish agree to a two-year contract.

June 30 - The Lakers and restricted-free-agent Rui Hachimura agree to a three-year, $51 million contract.

June 30 - The Heat and guard/forward Josh Richardson agree on to a two-year contract with a player option.

June 30 - The Lakers and center Jaxon Hayes agree on a two-year contract.

June 30 - The Lakers and guard Gabe Vincent agree to a three-year, $33 million contract.

June 30 - The Nuggets and guard Reggie Jackson agree to a two-year, $10.25 million contract with a player option in the second season.

June 30 - The Lakers and forward Taurean Prince agree to a one-year, $4.5 million contract.

June 30 - The Bulls and restricted free agent Coby White agree to a three-year, $33 million contract.

July 30 - The Spurs and forward Julian Champagnie finalize a four-year, $12 million deal.

June 30 - The Mavericks and guard Seth Curry agree to a two-year contract.

June 30 - The Timberwolves and guard Shake Milton agree to a two-year, $10 million contract.

June 30 - The Magic and forward Joe Ingles agree on a two-year, $22 million contract.

June 30 - The Pacers and Bruce Brown agree to a two-year $45 million contract.

June 30 - The Spurs and guard Tre Jones agree on a two-year, $20 million deal.

June 30 - The Raptors and center Jakob Poeltl agree on a four-year $80 million contract.

June 30 - The Bulls and guard Jevon Carter agree to a three-year, $20 million contract.

June 30 - The Cavaliers and forward George Niang agree on a three-year $26 million contract extension.

June 30 - The Suns and guard Damion Lee agree to a two-year with a player option.

June 30 - The Timberwolves and guard Troy Brown Jr. agree to a contract.

June 30 - The Bulls and guard Coby White agree to a three-year $40 million deal.

June 30 - The Cavaliers and guard Caris LeVert agree to a two-year $32 million contract.

June 29 - Guard/forward Josh Hart opts into his $12.9 million contract to return to the Knicks next season.

June 29 - The Kings re-sign forward Harrison Barnes to a three-year, $54 million contract extension.

June 29 - The Pelicans and forward Herb Jones agree on a new four-year $54 million deal.

June 29 - The Pelicans decline forward Herb Jones’ $1.8 million team option.

June 29 - Center Andre Drummond uses his $3.36 million player option to return to the Bulls.

June 29 - The Cavaliers guarantee forward Cedi Osman’s $6.4 million contract.

June 29 - The Rockets re-sign forward Darius Days to a two-way contract.

June 29 - The Rockets waive guard Daishen Nix.

June 29 - The Clippers waive guard Eric Gordon.

June 29 - The Lakers waive center Mo Bamba.

June 29 - The Lakers waive guard Shaquille Harrison.

June 28 - The Kings pick up Kessler Edwards’ $1.9 million team option for Edwards to return next season.

June 28 - The Timberwolves waive forward Taurean Prince.

June 27 - The Timberwolves re-sign center Naz Reid to a three-year, $42 million contract.

June 27 - Guard Victor Oladipo picks up his option for next season.

June 27 - The Suns pick up forward Ish Rice’s team option to return next season.

June 23 - The Cavaliers pick up forward Lamar Stevens’ $1.9 million team option.

Other trades

July 8 - The Hawks receive guard Patty Mills from the Thunder for forward Rudy Gay, guard TyTy Washington Jr., forward/center Usman Garuba and a second-round pick.

July 6 - The Grizzlies receive forward Isaiah Todd and three second-round picks (2025 via Pelicans and 2028 and 2029 via Grizzlies) from the Suns for two first-round pick swaps (2024 and 2030.)

July 6 - The Kings receive guard Chris Duarte from the Paces for two second-round picks (2028 via Mavericks and 2023 via Kings.)

July 5 - Three team trade between the Celtics, Spurs and Mavericks:

Mavericks receive forward Grant Williams on a four-year, $53 million sign-and-trade contract (via Celtics.)

Spurs receive guard Reggie Bullock and an unprotected 2030 pick (via Mavericks.)

Celtics receive three second round picks (2024, 2025 and 2028.)

July 1 - The Pacers receive two second-round picks from the Knicks for forward Obi Toppin.

July 1 - The Jazz trade center Damian Jones to the Cavaliers.

July 1 - The Hawks receive TyTy Washington Jr., Usman Garuba and draft compensation from the Rockets for the draft rights to Alpha Kaba.

July 1 - Three team trade between the Cavaliers, Spurs and Heat.

Cavaliers receive forward Max Strus on a four year, $63 million sign and trade (via Heat.)

Spurs receive forwards Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens, and a 2030 second-round pick (via Cavaliers.)

Heat receive the Lakers’ 2026 second-round pick (via Cavaliers.)

Rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to trade former MVP James Harden after he opted into his $36.5 million contract. The Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks are expected to be interested in Harden who will turn 34 in August.

Damian Lillard asked the Portland Trail Blazers to trade him to the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.

The Suns are frontrunners to sign center Bol Bol.

Undrafted rookies who have agreed to contracts