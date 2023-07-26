Devin Scillian reflects on what it’s been like to cover 9 Olympics

We’re a year out from the Paris Olympic games in 2024 and all of the excitement that goes along with it!

Not only am I a Paris lover, I’m also a perspective nerd. So when we put together our Olympics focused first half of The Daily Plus Live (check it out streaming at 12:30p), I wanted to talk with our resident Olympics journalist, Devin Scillian.

He has covered 9 Olympics for Local 4, and says they never disappoint. The drama, the heartache, the sheer exuberance, and global flair. We even did a flashback with a few photos of him from Olympics past (and remarked on some anchor hair dos, of course.)

Enjoy our conversation! CM

(The Daily Plus Live w/ Christy McDonald streams at 12:30p on Local 4+ & clickondetroit.com)