Feel the Bern: No Harbaugh, no problem

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines before a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jim Harbaugh is one of the more fascinating characters in the world of college football. He’s a successful head coach who has brought his alma mater back to relevance and a lot more.

For the past 2 years, Michigan made it to the college playoffs, and unfortunately for Wolverine fans, they lost both times in the semifinals.

All of this came on the heels of beating Ohio State 2 years in a row. There is nothing that Ann Arbor enjoys more than beating Ohio State. The Buckeyes, the school that Michigan finishes against every year, the school Ohio State refers to as “that school up north,” is the number one rivalry in college games, if not anywhere or any sport.

However, now comes word that Jim Harbaugh lied to NCAA investigators about recruiting violations and could face a suspension of 4 games. Lying is bad, but what if Michigan had to face credible opponents without its head coach?

Michigan won’t have to face that. Instead, there’s no Harbaugh for East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, and Rutgers. Everyone in Ann Arbor says thank you. But they’d be hurling expletives by the second if the NCAA ruled it was no Harbaugh for the last 4 games: Purdue, Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State.

Okay, Ann Arbor, in unison: thank you, NCAA!