Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham dominates scrimmage against Team USA

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 13: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on October 13, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – It has been a while since Detroit Pistons fans have seen former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham on a basketball court. After suffering a season-ending stress fracture in his left shin just 12 games into the 2022-2023 season, people forgot about him. But last Friday against Team USA, he reminded us who he is.

Cunningham practiced and scrimmaged for the USA Select Team against the Senior Team USA roster bound for the FIBA World Cup. He had a significant role in the Select Team winning both scrimmages that were open to the media.

In one of the scrimmages, Cunningham had 11 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, and was perfect from the field. The Select Team won 47-39 over Team USA. Cunningham played roughly 60% of the game.

Cunningham was playing the role of Luca Doncic to help Team USA prepare for a matchup against Slovenia. He and Luca both share the unusual combination of size, strength, poise, and pace from the point guard position. He flashed the ability to get to anywhere he wanted on the floor, playing at his pace and making it look easy.

He and Pistons teammate Jalen Duren were a nightmare for Team USA. Despite having little time playing with each other, the two showed remarkable chemistry in the pick and roll. Cade routinely found Duren with alley oops and drop off passes for easy layups. Duren finished the scrimmage with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 block, shooting 5-of-7 from the field and playing roughly 60% of the game.

Cunningham’s dominant performance impressed NBA coaches, players, and media. Golden State Warriors and Team USA head coach Steve Kerr liked what he saw from a healthy Cunningham.

“Cade looked great,” Kerr said. “The injury is clearly behind him. It’s just great to see him healthy, and he’s a guy who can really control a game from that point guard spot with his size and physicality, and it’s good to see him looking so healthy.”

Cunningham confirmed that he felt great on the court.

“I feel healthy again,” Cunningham said. “My leg isn’t a problem for me right now. So I think that’s the biggest difference -- just that I can just play freely and not think about my body too much.”

Cunningham stood out so much that many thought he should be on the Senior Team headed to the Philippines. Grant Hill and the U.S. staff extended an offer to be on the national team, but Cunningham turned down the invitation, opting instead to practice against them and be the best player on the floor.

“I wanted to dedicate my summer to really make sure that as an individual, I was ready for the season coming up physically and mentally,” Cunningham said. “I think that was really the deciding factor. I didn’t want to join Team USA World Cup team and still have to go to rehab and not be fully a part of everything going on.”

Cunningham, however, is interested in playing for Team USA in the future.

“It’s Team USA -- there’s not a higher honor than being on Team USA and competing for the USA, so definitely, I’ll always consider playing,” Cunningham said.

The first look at Cunningham since going down with a season-ending injury was promising. He appeared fully recovered and gained valuable experience with the national team.

The distinctive play style and demeanor that he flashed at the scrimmages was something fans saw from him prior to the injury, but it has been so long since he was healthy on the court that many forgot about him. Fortunately, “Motor Cade” appeared in full gear against Team USA and is set to get right back on track with the Pistons.