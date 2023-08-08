Detroit Tigers radio analyst, World Series champion Jim Price dies at age 81

DETROIT – Detroit Tigers radio analyst Jim Price, who also won a World Series championship as a player with the organization, died Monday at the age of 81.
Price played five seasons in Detroit from 1967-1971. He appeared in 261 games and helped the team win the 1968 World Series.
“All of us with the Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of Jim Price’s passing,” Tigers Chairman and CEO Chris Ilitch said. “Jim was a champion on the field, in the broadcast booth, and throughout the community.”
Price spent the past few decades as the Tigers’ radio analyst, calling games alongside Frank Beckmann, Ernie Harwell, and Dan Dickerson.
“This is such sad news,” Dickerson said. “Jim and I were together for 24 seasons and experienced both ends of the spectrum with our beloved Tigers -- from a tough season in the first year after Ernie retired, to two trips to the World Series. Jim helped get me through that first season, which made what happened three years later all the sweeter.”
“This is an incredibly sad day for the Tigers family,” former teammate Willie Horton said. “Jimmy was one of a kind, and one of the best ambassadors for the organization since he retired as a player. He was an incredible teammate and friend to so many, and his impact will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with Lisa and all of Jim’s family.”
Price played 180 games at catcher during his career, hitting 18 home runs and posting a .627 OPS.
Here’s more from Dan Dickerson:
My favorite memories working with Jim were the days when Al Kaline would stop in the booth – and I’d get to hear them tell stories, swap some tall tales, just make each other laugh about something from the past, or current day. The ‘68 team was my team – the team that got me hooked on baseball, and I loved hearing all about the wildly different personalities that made up that team. And learning about things like the origins of Jim’s famous “Yellowhammer” – his colorful description of a good breaking ball. Jim said it came from teammate Pat Dobson and was named after a bird. So one day, we looked it up – and sure enough, a Yellowhammer is a bird that is known for its ability to sharply dart down and away, just like a good curveball. We both got such a kick out of discovering that, and it always added to the moment whenever Jim would break it out -- and then we could share a laugh, knowing the history behind the word. “Buggywhip”, “Qualify the speed of the runner”, “Cut the pie” -- “Yellowhammer” -- these folksy “Jim-isms” were what made him such a fan favorite. As well as the way he connected us to the past, and to one of the greatest teams (he always said “the greatest”) in franchise history. Every time I see a good curveball, I can’t help but think of Jim. I’m sure he won’t mind if I break out the occasional Yellowhammer when I do. He will be missed.Dan Dickerson on death of Jim Price