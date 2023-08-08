Detroit Tigers radio analyst, World Series champion Jim Price dies at age 81

Former Detroit Tiger Jim Price attends the 45th Anniversity Celebration of the 1968 World Series Championship Team prior to the start of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park on May 25, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Detroit Tigers radio analyst Jim Price, who also won a World Series championship as a player with the organization, died Monday at the age of 81.

Price played five seasons in Detroit from 1967-1971. He appeared in 261 games and helped the team win the 1968 World Series.

“All of us with the Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of Jim Price’s passing,” Tigers Chairman and CEO Chris Ilitch said. “Jim was a champion on the field, in the broadcast booth, and throughout the community.”

Price spent the past few decades as the Tigers’ radio analyst, calling games alongside Frank Beckmann, Ernie Harwell, and Dan Dickerson.

“This is such sad news,” Dickerson said. “Jim and I were together for 24 seasons and experienced both ends of the spectrum with our beloved Tigers -- from a tough season in the first year after Ernie retired, to two trips to the World Series. Jim helped get me through that first season, which made what happened three years later all the sweeter.”

“This is an incredibly sad day for the Tigers family,” former teammate Willie Horton said. “Jimmy was one of a kind, and one of the best ambassadors for the organization since he retired as a player. He was an incredible teammate and friend to so many, and his impact will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with Lisa and all of Jim’s family.”

Price played 180 games at catcher during his career, hitting 18 home runs and posting a .627 OPS.

Here’s more from Dan Dickerson: