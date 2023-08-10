Flint native Claressa Shields signs multiyear deal with Professional Fighters League

Claressa Shields works in the ring, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Detroit. Shields is perhaps in the prime of her career, establishing a big enough name as a two-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion in three weight classes to headline the first boxing card in the six-year history of Little Caesars Arena. The undisputed middleweight champion faces top-ranked contender Maricela Cornejo on Saturday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

FLINT, Mich. – Flint native Claressa Shields, widely known as the greatest woman boxer in the world, is continuing to chase greatness by heading back to MMA in 2024.

Shields signed a new multiyear deal to compete in MMA for the Professional Fighters League. She debuted in the PFL in 2021 and went 1-1 in her first two fights. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I am excited to return to a fighter-first organization and I can’t wait to return to the PFL SmartCage,” Shields said in a released statement. “My goal remains unchanged. I will be the first athlete to hold championships in boxing and MMA simultaneously. I have grown so much since my first MMA fight and cannot wait to put my skills on display.”

In her first professional MMA fight, she faced off against Brittney Elkin. Elkin had more MMA experience, but Shield’s experience as a boxer more than made up for it. Shields’ lightning-fast hands made Elkin tentative to initiate offense while standing.

Elkin resorted to taking Shields down to the ground, controlling Shields for the first two rounds. In the third round, Shields was able to defend the takedown of Elkin and began raining blows as soon as she saw an opening. Shields won in the third round when the referee stopped the fight by technical knockout.

The victory was impressive, as not many boxers have the ability venture into the world of mixed martial arts. Shields clearly had some holes in her grappling game but showed heart and resilience to battle back after losing the first two rounds and close the show.

More impressively, Shields is a world champion in the prime of her career, yet is willing to take the challenge of putting herself in unfamiliar territory against opponents who have more experience.

In Shields’ second professional MMA fight, she faced off against Abigail Montes, losing by split-decision on the judges’ scorecards. Montes exploited the inexperience of Shields with a game plan that revolved around closing the distance, smothering and grappling Shields for control on the ground and against the fence.

Shields was able to keep the fight standing in the opening round while out-landing Montes from range. In rounds two and three Montes was able to take Shields down and control her, which was enough to edge Shields on the scorecards. It was Shields’ first loss in pro combat sports.

Shields isn’t giving up on boxing, but she is joining the MMA realm in pursuit of greatness. She has accomplished nearly everything there is to accomplish in her boxing career. With no opponents that can rival her boxing skill, Shields is leveling the playing field by returning to MMA.

“It is a privilege to announce the PFL has re-signed the most dominant women’s boxer in the world, Claressa Shields, to a new multi-year agreement,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said. “Claressa and the PFL share a fighter-first, merit-based value system and take on the world attitude. We are proud to welcome ‘The GWOAT’ back to the PFL and the sport of MMA.”

No matter what happens in MMA, Shields’ legacy is solidified. This is just icing on the cake.