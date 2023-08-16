Feel the Bern: Why Detroit Lions playing in season’s first NFL game is a big deal

DETROIT – Time for a quick quiz. Tell me what sporting event takes place on Sept. 7 of this year? Sure, the Tigers face the Yankees in New York. But we doubt your level of excitement for that game can even scratch the surface of the game we’re talking about.

Give up? It’s the Detroit Lions vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The NFL thinks so much of the Lions this coming season they have selected them to face the Chiefs. That’s the world champion Kansas City Chiefs. The same Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl last season. They beat the Eagles to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Nice work if you can get it!

The Super Bowl champ always plays in the first game of the new season. But the opponent is not always clear. But this year it is. The Lions won eight of their last 10 last season and put themselves in this position. The new kid on the block. Ready to take down the reigning champ.

Can the Lions overcome the mountainous amount of hype to prove they are for real? Is it time to climb aboard? Mark down the date: Sept. 7, 8:20 p.m. kickoff on Local 4.

Sure, it’s a plug for the station. But when’s the last time we plugged a Lions game this far in advance? Hmmm!