Tigers part ways with struggling catcher, Westland native Eric Hasse

Hasse, a Westland native, was traded to Detroit from Cleveland in 2020

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase waits for the pitch before hitting an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Detroit Tigers effectively waived catcher Eric Hasse on Saturday.

Hasse, a Westland native, was traded to Detroit from Cleveland in 2020 and played 301 games with the Tigers before the team designated him for assignment.

When a player’s contract is designated for assignment -- often abbreviated “DFA” -- that player is immediately removed from his club’s 40-man roster. Within seven days of the transaction (had been 10 days under the 2012-16 Collective Bargaining Agreement), the player can either be traded or placed on irrevocable outright waivers.

Hasse, 30, hit .201 this season with Detroit, with four home runs and 26 RBIs.

