Tigers part ways with struggling catcher, Westland native Eric Hasse

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase waits for the pitch before hitting an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Detroit Tigers effectively waived catcher Eric Hasse on Saturday.

Hasse, a Westland native, was traded to Detroit from Cleveland in 2020 and played 301 games with the Tigers before the team designated him for assignment.

When a player’s contract is designated for assignment -- often abbreviated “DFA” -- that player is immediately removed from his club’s 40-man roster. Within seven days of the transaction (had been 10 days under the 2012-16 Collective Bargaining Agreement), the player can either be traded or placed on irrevocable outright waivers.

Hasse, 30, hit .201 this season with Detroit, with four home runs and 26 RBIs.