Detroit Tigers call up exciting outfield prospect Parker Meadows for MLB debut

Parker Meadows #22 of the Detroit Tigers bats during the Spring Training game against the Washington Nationals at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 8, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers are calling up exciting outfield prospect Parker Meadows for his MLB debut on Monday.

Meadows, 23, was the team’s second-round draft pick in 2018. He’s the younger brother of Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows, who has spent most of the past two years on the injured list due to anxiety.

The first few seasons of professional ball were difficult for the younger Meadows, as he posted a .607 OPS in Single-A in 2019 and a .622 OPS across two levels in 2021 following the COVID shutdown.

But last season, Meadows regained some of his prospect hype by earning a promotion to Double-A Erie and hitting .275 with 16 home runs and 21 doubles. He finished with an .820 OPS and 17 stolen bases in 19 attempts.

Meadows has spent the entire 2023 season in Triple-A, posting an .812 OPS for the Toledo Mud Hens. He hit 19 home runs and 27 doubles while stealing 19 bases in 21 tries. His 24% strikeout rate is a bit elevated, but an 11% walk rate helps soften the blow.

He’s the rare left-handed batter who doesn’t have major platoon splits, posting a .254/.321/.500 slash line against lefties and a .259/.345/.473 slash line against righties.

Meadows is regarded as an excellent defensive outfielder with top-end speed. He’s the No. 10 prospect in the Tigers’ organization.

On Monday, A.J. Hinch penciled Meadows into the No. 6 spot of the lineup and has him playing center field. Akil Baddoo is playing left field, and Riley Greene is in right.

Infielder Nick Maton was optioned to Toledo to make room for Meadows on the roster.