FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss

Associated Press

Las jugadoras del Pachuca de Mxico sostienen una manta en la que manifiestan su apoyo a su compaera, la espaola Jenni Hermoso, antes del partido del viernes 25 de agosto de 2023, ante Ciudad Jurez (AP Foto/Christian Chvez) (Christian Chavez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ZURICH – FIFA suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office on Saturday while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final, which included kissing a player without her consent.

FIFA said Rubiales is removed from soccer duties for 90 days “pending the disciplinary proceedings opened” against him Thursday.

Rubiales refused to resign from his soccer presidency Friday at an emergency meeting where he had been expected to leave under intense pressure from the Spanish government, women players plus soccer clubs and officials.

