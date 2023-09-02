Coco Gauff comes back to win at the US Open and set up a match against Caroline Wozniacki

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Elise Mertens, of Belgium, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Things were not going well for Coco Gauff at the U.S. Open on Friday night.

Her shots were off. She was struggling to hold serve. She dropped a set. All the while, Gauff was talking to her coaches, Brad Gilbert and Pere Riba. Talking to herself. Slapping her thigh or putting her palm to her face.

And when the No. 6-seeded Gauff needed to lift her game, when she needed to get headed in the right direction before it was too late, she did just that. Did she ever. Asking for more noise from the partisan fans at Arthur Ashe stadium — and, naturally, getting it — Gauff grabbed the last 10 games for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over No. 32 Elise Mertens to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

“The energy today definitely helped me. I felt you guys,” said Gauff, a 19-year-old from Florida. “I played every point my hardest.”

The 2022 French Open runner-up heard plenty of loud support from the crowd as she turned things around and won for the 14th time in her past 15 matches, all on hard courts.

That stretch follows a first-round exit at Wimbledon in July and includes the two biggest titles of Gauff’s career.

This was also her second win this week after falling behind by a set.

“The three-setters show everybody else that I'm not going down without a fight,” said Gauff, who made it to the quarterfinals in New York a year ago.

To return to that round, she will need to beat Caroline Wozniacki, a 33-year-old who is playing in her third event since coming out of retirement. Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open and twice was the runner-up at the U.S. Open before walking away from tennis 3 1/2 years ago to start a family.

