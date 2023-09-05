From Devin’s optimism to Rod’s skepticism: Detroit Lions record predictions inside Local 4 newsroom

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions greets fans after defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DETROIT – We’ve got a wide range of Detroit Lions record predictions in the Local 4 newsroom, from the very optimistic Devin Scillian to the skeptical Rod Meloni.

That’s not exactly a surprise. The Lions are favored to win their first NFC North title this season, and the offseason hype train is moving at full speed. But still, there’s a lot of brutal history for some fans to get over.

Here are our predictions:

Devin Scillian

Prediction: 12-5

I’ve got the Lions going 12-5. Yes, it is very lofty, and the weight of expectation may prove to be a bit much for a young team. (It makes me nervous that so many are expecting so much.) But I’m a believer in Jared Goff, and even if the defense isn’t as good as we all hope, I still think the Lions can outscore most teams. 12-5 should win the division and lead to a cherished home playoff game.

Jamie Edmonds

Prediction: 11-6

Another year with Ben Johnson and one of the best offensive lines in the country -- the Lions’ offense will be humming.

Rod Meloni

Prediction: 9-8

Don’t talk, show me! 9-8 is generous.

Shawn Ley

Prediction: 10-7

As a life-long Bengals fan, the Lions were always our NFC team we rooted for, and we were equal in our misery. Detroit is getting so much attention but, like the Bengals, we need to SEE it before we get all crazy. 10-7.

Hank Winchester

Prediction: 11-6

11-6 let’s gooooo!

Jason Colthorp

Prediction: 9-8

Last year, I nailed this, predicting 8-9 or 9-8, although the season didn’t go at all as I thought. I listed many reasons why I thought the Lions were ripe for immediate improvement. This year, the analysis is much simpler. The entire world loves the Lions -- especially the gamblers, who are betting the over on team wins (9.5), and the Lions are the fashionable NFC Super Bowl pick. As a lifelong Lions fan, that sends up red flags big enough to block an Eddie Murray 52-yard field goal attempt.

Put me down for 9-8 and *hopefully* a division title in the weak NFC North.

Kim DeGiulio

Prediction: 11-6

This is the year when those close nail-biter games go our way!! Therefore, we have a winning record by a long shot and we control our own destiny. Playoffs, baby!

Brett Collar

Prediction: 13-4

13-4 with losses to Kansas City in Week 1, Baltimore in Week 7, the Chargers in Week 10, and New Orleans in Week 13.

Derick Hutchinson

Prediction: 10-7

This is the first time I actually have some belief in what the Lions have built, and that’s grappling with an undercurrent of dread that this is just the latest way for them to hurt us.

The Lions are pretty strong on both lines. The offense has playmakers. The secondary should be better. I don’t really trust Jared Goff, but if what he did last season isn’t an outlier, the offense will lead the charge.

It doesn’t feel like the schedule has many daunting games, but there aren’t many pushovers, either. When the dust settles, I think the Lions will be 10-7 and back in the postseason.