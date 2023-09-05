How 28 Michigan, MSU football transfers from this offseason played in first game with new schools

Cade McNamara (Michigan), Payton Thorne (MSU), A.J. Henning (Michigan), Keon Coleman (MSU), and Andrel Anthony (Michigan) are all transfers from this offseason.

DETROIT – Michigan and Michigan State both got off to solid starts during the first weekend of college football, and so did many former players who transferred from those programs this offseason.

Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker weren’t afraid to dip into the transfer portal to fill some holes in their rosters, but they also lost nearly 30 players combined.

Here’s how 28 of those players performed in the first week with their new teams:

QB Cade McNamara and TE Erick All

Transfer: From Michigan to Iowa

It was a very appropriate start for the two most high-profile Michigan transfers of this offseason, as McNamara threw for an efficient 191 yards and Iowa scored just 24 points in a win over Utah State.

McNamara completed 17 of 30 pass attempts and had two touchdowns. One of those scores went to All, who caught three passes for 15 yards.

QB Payton Thorne

Transfer: From Michigan State to Auburn

Auburn scored 59 points against Massachusetts, but Thorne was underwhelming, throwing for 141 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 15 yards on three carries.

WR Keon Coleman

Transfer: From Michigan State to Florida State

The award for best performance on this list goes to Coleman, who led Florida State to an upset win over No. 5 LSU on Sunday night.

Coleman caught nine passes for 122 yards and scored three touchdowns. He looks like he could be one of the best receivers in the nation this season.

WR AJ Henning

Transfer: From Michigan to Northwestern

Henning was featured more in the Northwestern offense than he would have been at Michigan, but he probably isn’t going to win many games. The Wildcats went to Rutgers and got drubbed 24-7.

Henning caught four passes for 42 yards, rushed twice for one yard, and didn’t have a chance to return any kicks or punts (all fair catches).

DB RJ Moten and LB Deuce Spurlock

Transfer: From Michigan to Florida

Florida lost its season opener against Utah, but the defense managed to give up just 24 points.

Moten -- a surprise transfer after playing major snaps at Michigan -- registered one tackle, while Spurlock didn’t have any.

RB Elijah Collins

Transfer: From Michigan State to Oklahoma State

Collins had a decent debut against Central Arkansas, leading Oklahoma State in rushing attempts. He gained 41 yards on eight carries and scored one touchdown.

WR Andrel Anthony

Transfer: From Michigan to Oklahoma

The Sooners exploded in their opener against Arkansas State, scoring 73 points in a shutout win.

Anthony caught three passes for 66 yards, including a 45-yarder. He didn’t get into the end zone.

LB Nikhai Hill-Green, DL Julius Welschof, edge Eyabi Okie-Anoma, and DB Damani Dent

Transfer: From Michigan to Charlotte

Biff Poggi won his Charlotte debut 24-3 over South Carolina State.

Hill-Green helped lead the way with seven tackles, three solo tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass break-up.

Okie-Anoma had a sack, two tackles for loss, and three total tackles.

Welschof made two tackles, including one solo.

Dent didn’t register any stats.

WR Germie Bernard

Transfer: From Michigan State to Washington

Two weeks before his return to East Lansing, Bernard made his Washington debut in a blowout win over Boise State.

He caught three passes for 47 yards from Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr.

QB Alan Bowman

Transfer: From Michigan to Oklahoma State

Bowman didn’t start the game for Oklahoma State, but he finished with the most pass attempts, going 13-for-24 for 80 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass or an interception.

WR Terry Lockett

Transfer: From Michigan State to Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan held off a late comeback attempt by Howard, but Lockett wasn’t a factor in the passing game.

DL Taylor Upshaw

Transfer: From Michigan to Colorado to Arizona

It was a wild offseason for Upshaw, who originally transferred from Michigan to Colorado in January but then was back in the portal by April.

He eventually landed at Arizona, and finished his first game under Jedd Fisch with three tackles, a half a sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

DB Tate Hallock

Transfer: From Michigan State to Western Michigan

Hallock led Western Michigan’s defense with seven tackles and four solo tackles in an opening win over St. Francis.

DL George Rooks

Transfer: From Michigan to Boston College

Boston College’s season got off to a rough start with a home loss to Northern Illinois.

Rooks played, but didn’t record any tackles.

DL Jalen Hunt

Transfer: From Michigan State to Houston to Cincinnati

After he originally committed to Houston this offseason, Hunt ended up at Cincinnati. He didn’t record any stats in the opening win over Eastern Kentucky.

TE Louis Hansen

Transfer: From Michigan to Connecticut

UConn hung with North Carolina State for most of the game last week, but Hansen didn’t get any action in the passing game.

Edge Jeff Pietrowski

Transfer: From Michigan State to Wisconsin

Pietrowski joined new head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin and made two tackles in a win over Buffalo.

K Jack Stone

Transfer: From Michigan State to Baylor

Baylor was one of the biggest losers this weekend, dropping a home game to Texas State by double digits.

The field goal kicking duties went to Isaiah Hankins, who made three of four kicks, including one from 53 yards. Stone did not get an opportunity.

DL Chase Charter

Transfer: From Michigan State to Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word traveled to UTEP this weekend, and Carter made one tackle.

TE Hampton Fay

Transfer: From Michigan State to Oklahoma

Originally a quarterback at Michigan State, Fay is now listed as a tight end at Oklahoma.

He didn’t see any action in Saturday’s 73-0 win over Arkansas State.

DL Dashaun Mallory

Transfer: From Michigan State to Arizona State

Arizona State, a 34-point home favorite, almost lost its opener against Southern Utah, but held on to win by three points.

Mallory registered four tackles, two solo tackles, and one tackle for loss.

Edge Michael Fletcher

Transfer: From Michigan State to Appalachian State

Fletcher made three total tackles and defended a pass in Appalachian State’s win over Gardner-Webb.

LB Carson Casteel

Transfer: From Michigan State to Vanderbilt

Casteel ended up on Vanderbilt’s roster this season, but he didn’t record any stats in the first two games.