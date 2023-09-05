Leonard helps Duke stun No. 9 Clemson 28-7 in a lopsided ACC opener

Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

DURHAM, N.C. – Riley Leonard broke loose from a tackler and sprinted to the open for a 44-yard touchdown that highlighted Duke's tough and physical performance that shocked ninth-ranked Clemson 28-7 in Monday night's season opener for both teams.

Jaquez Moore added a 9-yard scoring run by beating multiple defenders to the near pylon on the right side in the fourth quarter for the Blue Devils (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), giving them an unexpected two-touchdown lead in a game they largely controlled in spite of numerous miscues.

That's because Duke thrice held up after Clemson had pushed inside the 10-yard line — even to the 1 on two of those possessions — to hold the Tigers scoreless. The Blue Devils blocked two field goals and twice forced fumbles in those critical near-the-goal-line moments, and didn't surrender massive chunks of big-play yardage in Clemson's first game with new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

“It’s important on the outside, because I think it makes people believe a little bit more what we’ve been saying since the day I got here,” second-year coach Mike Elko said. “What we’ve been saying internally is this is what Duke football is capable of. We’ve never ever wavered.”

Meanwhile, the preseason ACC favorite often looked very ordinary as the Tigers (0-1, 0-1) fell to Duke for the first time since 2004.

“We’re not entitled to win,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “We’ve got to go earn it. And we had plenty of opportunity to get control of that game on multiple occasions and we just didn’t. And that's how you get beat.”

By the final minutes, Clemson was just trying to keep the chains moving and build toward any type of miracle comeback while many of the orange-clad fans who packed into Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium streamed for the exits with more than 5 minutes left.

That gave Duke’s students — typically known for their rowdy “Cameron Crazies” fame in basketball — a monopoly to celebrate in an atmosphere growing ever more festive as the clock wound toward zero.

Once it got there, they wasted no time sprinting in a roar to midfield even with time still on the clock to celebrate a huge win that only further validates Elko’s approach in building a tough, competitive edge here.

Jordan Waters added a punctuating moment by breaking loose for a 36-yard scoring run with 3:15 left to turn the game into a romp. And it ended Duke's 28-game losing streak to top-10 opponents, the last win coming — fittingly — against then-No. 7 Clemson in 1989.

Cade Klubnik threw for a short touchdown to Will Shipley in the second quarter for Clemson’s only score on a day that repeatedly left Swinney shaking his head (after a second blocked kick) or wiping his forehead (after a fourth-quarter fumble at the goal line) in frustration on the sideline.

Clemson: Riley’s arrival after helping TCU make last year’s national-championship game was supposed to provide a spark for the Klubnik-led offense. The Tigers finished with 422 total yards with balance of cracking 200 yards both on the ground and through they air, but they repeatedly fell short in critical moments while stumbling into massive mistakes.

Duke: Elko took over a program that had seen its winning edge fizzle in the final years of David Cutcliffe’s long and successful tenure. He rebuilt confidence and found immediate success with nine wins, including a bowl victory, in Year 1 after Duke had won 10 games in the three previous seasons. And now, he's got his biggest win as a first-time head coach.

The Tigers have likely sent themselves careening down, or even out of, Tuesday’s new poll with this showing. But the Blue Devils could be in line to crack the rankings for the first time since 2018.

Clemson: The Tigers return home to host Charleston Southern from the Big South Conference on Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils host a nonconference game against Lafayette from the Patriot League on Saturday.

