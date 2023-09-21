What it was like to go to a Savannah Bananas baseball game

The pitcher winds up and delivers the pitch to a batter standing on 10-foot stilts. The batter fouls the ball off into the stands, where a fan catches it.

“Stilts,” as he’s known, throws his helmet down in frustration as he walks back to the dugout because foul balls caught by fans count as an out.

Welcome to Banana Ball!

Savannah Bananas. (Ben Bell/WDIV)

About a year ago, my now 13-year-old daughter stumbled upon the TikTok sensation known as the Savannah Bananas. They had surged in popularity thanks to their captivating dances, trick plays, and wildly entertaining player introductions.

This is baseball reimagined to the format of a circus show with a baseball game set center stage. After watching a few YouTube clips, TikToks, and seeing some highlights making it to ESPN, I quickly became all-in on attending a Savannah Bananas game.

In this unique “league,” primarily featuring two teams, the Savannah Bananas and their rival the Party Animals, the rosters are mostly composed of former minor league players with personalities too large for the farm system. They wholeheartedly embrace fan interaction and engage in TikTok antics.

Savannah Bananas. (Ben Bell/WDIV)

From the moment we arrived at the gates, we were treated to a continuous stream of entertainment, with players dancing, souvenir giveaways, and even a magic show, and this was all before the gates had even opened. There was never a dull moment throughout the entire evening; it was truly an event designed for the fans.

On-field entertainment began before we even found our seats. Bill Leroy, the Bananas’ catcher, had a microphone and was hyping up the crowd. Kids were plucked from the stands to run the bases, peel the golden banana, or throw the first pitch. The team captain ventured into the crowd and designated a lucky fan as the challenge replay official, handing them a giant party popper to initiate a replay challenge if needed. The music playlist throughout the night seemed endless, with players running through the concourse, giving high fives to fans after winning an inning to score a point.

What surprised us the most was the level of competition. Amidst all the circus-like atmosphere, you were constantly reminded that a baseball game was in progress, especially when you witnessed a diving catch or a pivotal play at the plate.

Make no mistake, these players remain highly competitive and take the game very seriously.

Savannah Bananas. (Ben Bell/WDIV)

After the game, the players were waiting in the plaza, more than happy to sign autographs and take pictures. We felt like we had experienced everything possible, except for catching a foul ball - something I really wanted!

I knew nothing about this league a year ago, but now I’m a devoted fan and even a member of their insider club. This league is all about entertainment and the fans, and I can attest from my experience that it’s truly awesome!

I love the whacky rules, such as foul balls being in-play for fans to catch and record an out. However, I must offer some advice: bring a glove!

Other Banana Ball rules include no bunting, no stepping out of the batter’s box, batters being able to steal first, and my personal favorite, the showdown tiebreaker for extra innings, where it’s the pitcher and one fielder versus the batter. It reminds me of my childhood days playing baseball with friends, chasing the ball down the street - that’s what Banana Ball extra innings feel like.

I understand that these rules may sound unconventional, and some of you might be making that Clint Eastwood grimace right now, but trust me, this is the future of baseball. No, it may not surpass the professional leagues, but when the Banana World Tour comes to Michigan, it will undoubtedly be the hottest ticket in town.

Speaking of tickets, I must issue a warning, not about the cost (which is $25 each), but about their availability. Tickets are not sold through Ticketmaster; you have to enter a lottery months before the season starts, and there’s no guarantee you’ll secure tickets. We were unsuccessful in the lottery but were fortunate to find someone selling their Syracuse, NY tickets and snapped them up immediately.

The 2023 Banana World Tour visited approximately 20 states, just missing Michigan in the upper Midwest region. Based on firsthand experience of its popularity, I suspect a Michigan stop isn’t too far away.

When it does arrive, count me in, ready to catch a foul ball.