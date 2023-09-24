Dominant defense, rookies lead Detroit Lions in bounce-back win over Falcons

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 24: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions reacts after a second quarter sack against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – A dominant defensive effort and a pair of rookies helped the Detroit Lions get back on track Sunday with a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Lions came into the weekend needing a bounce-back win after a disappointing loss to Seattle. That loss was highlighted by a 328-yard, two-touchdown performance by Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Well, the Lions defense set a much different tone this week. Atlanta went three-and-out on the opening drive and then was forced to punt again on the second drive thanks to a pair of sacks.

Jared Goff and the offense got off to a bit of a slow start, mustering just one field goal through the first 20 minutes. But then, Goff hit rookie tight end Sam LaPorta for a 45-yard touchdown to break the ice.

Riley Patterson’s second field goal put the Lions up 13-3 at the break.

Both defenses dominated in the second half, but finally, on their fifth possession after the break, the Lions delivered a knock out punch with a seven-play, 62-yard drive capped by Goff’s first rushing touchdown as a Lion.

The Falcons added a late field goal to pull within 20-6, but that was all.

Rookie Brian Branch was the standout defender for Detroit, making 11 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, and knocking down two passes. Aidan Hutchinson pitched in two sacks, a tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery that ended Atlanta’s final possession.

When the clock at Ford Field hit all zeroes, the Falcons had just 183 total yards, while the Lions gained 358.

Amon-Ra St. Brown led the Lions with nine catches for 102 yards. LaPorta finished with eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, playing without starter David Montgomery, gained 80 yards on 17 carries.

It was a dominant all-around effort, and in the end, the Lions got back above .500 on the season.

There isn’t much time to celebrate, though, as Detroit heads to Green Bay on Thursday night for a battle against the Packers. The last time the Lions were at Lambeau Field, they were eliminating the Packers from the playoffs the final week of last season.

Green Bay is also 2-1 after an injury to Saints quarterback Derek Carr allowed the Packers to come back from a 17-0 deficit.