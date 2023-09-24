Live scoreboard: Detroit Lions look to bounce back against Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons is tackled by Tracy Walker III #21 of the Detroit Lions in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

DETROIT – Last week, the Detroit Lions were riding high into their home opener. Now, they’re hosting the undefeated Atlanta Falcons in what feels like a must-win game.

The loss to the Seahawks wasn’t the end of the world. Detroit is still 1-1 and tied atop the NFC North division. But losing back-to-back home games would be a crushing blow to the momentum the Lions built by upsetting the Chiefs in Week 1.

Detroit will be shorthanded on both sides of the ball. Despite losing pass rushers James Houston and Josh Paschal to injury, the Lions need to find a way to pressure second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder.

On offense, Jared Goff and the passing attack will shoulder more of the load with starting running back David Montgomery banged up.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m., and the Lions are favored by 3 points. You can keep track of the game live with the scoreboard below.