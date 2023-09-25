MONDAY HUDDLE: Michigan’s scheduling brilliant for purposes of winning national title

Mike Sainristil #0 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his second half interception for a touchdown with teammates while playing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

U-M’s scheduling should be praised, not criticized

No, it’s not as fun as doing what Ohio State and Notre Dame did by playing a top-10 matchup in September in front of a primetime audience.

But for those such as former coach turned TV analyst Urban Meyer complaining about Michigan’s softer than Charmin schedule, there’s no reason to.

It’s perfect in relation to the goal of eventually winning a national championship.

The Wolverines already have the necessary potential wins on their schedule to once again make the College Football Playoff.

Those games are Nov. 11 at Penn State and Nov. 25 at home against Ohio State.

In fact, win one of those games — and don’t get upset by anybody else — and U-M is likely back in the playoff.

A loss might not mean a spot in the Big Ten championship game, but this scheduling is proper business when it comes to making a national title run.

Why play another difficult nonconference game and risk another loss? Repeat, the necessary wins to make the playoff are already on the schedule.

Playing awful opponents helps rest starters and develop depth with younger players also.

So while some might be jealous of the pageantry that was Ohio State-Notre Dame and wonder why Michigan wasn’t in a similar matchup, it’s likely others will be jealous of Michigan’s schedule come December.

It’s worked for SEC teams in the past, and it’s a formula the Wolverines are wise to emulate.

Sorry Urban Meyer. Your criticism is off-base.

Get ready for some serious roster attrition at MSU

Just when you think things couldn’t get worse for Michigan State with the Mel Tucker saga and a terrible product on the field, it likely will get a lot worse this week.

Tucker’s firing will likely become official on Tuesday, and when that happens, a 30-day window where anybody on the roster can transfer will open.

Opposing programs are circling like vultures ready to entice the few talented players the Spartans actually have on the roster to jump ship.

Oh, and the Spartans have to travel to Iowa to play a night game on Saturday in front of a more riled-up crowd than usual, and against an opponent angry after being shut out on national television at Penn State on Saturday.

So, when does basketball season in East Lansing start again?

First game between in-state MAC opponents has arrived

This week will feature the first bragging rights game of the season within the state, as Eastern Michigan will play at Central Michigan on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Last season, Eastern Michigan won the Michigan MAC Trophy for the first time since 2012 by beating Central Michigan and Western Michigan in the same season for the first time since 2011.

Eastern Michigan was picked to finish second in the MAC West at the start of the season, Central Michigan was picked to finish fourth, while Western Michigan was slated to finish sixth.