Detroit Lions head back to Green Bay with much more at stake than last season

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks to throw a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

DETROIT – When the Detroit Lions went into Green Bay at the end of last season, they ripped a playoff appearance out of the Packers’ grasp. This week, the matchup means even more.

Even though a playoff spot was on the line when the Lions and Packers squared off in the final game of the 2022 regular season, the Lions had been eliminated from contention hours earlier when the Seahawks beat the Rams.

Don’t get me wrong: It felt amazing to see the Lions not only keep Green Bay out of the postseason, but also end the long, painful Aaron Rodgers era once and for all.

This time, though, the Lions definitely are not out of playoff contention. Quite the opposite. The winner of Thursday night’s game will take over sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

It’s still early in the season, but that doesn’t take away from the importance of this division battle. If the Lions and Packers duke it out all season, these head-to-head games will determine who has the edge in a potential tiebreaker scenario.

The Lions know all-too-well about tiebreakers -- it was their loss to the Seahawks that ultimately kept them out of the postseason last year. Guess what week that happened? Yep, Week 4.

With a win, the Lions will become the definitive early favorites in the North. They would also keep a comfortable distance between themselves and the defending division champion Vikings, who are currently 0-3 but sure to make a run at some point.

A loss wouldn’t be cause for panic, but it would land the Lions in an early hole and put even more importance on the Thanksgiving rematch.

Both teams are playing on short rest with less time for preparation, so it should come down to talent and execution. Fans haven’t had much time to celebrate Sunday’s win, but it’s fun to have an early game with such high stakes.