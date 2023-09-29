Comments from Packers coach after game are music to ears of Detroit Lions fans

Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

DETROIT – Detroit Lions fans had a great Thursday night watching a dominant win over the Packers, but the fun didn’t stop when the clock hit zero.

Matt LaFleur did not enjoy the game nearly as much as Lions fans. His team was down 27-3 at halftime and had gained only 21 total yards. The second half was much more competitive, but the Lions still left Green Bay with a 34-20 win.

In total, Detroit put up 401 yards on the night, while Green Bay had 230. It was a thorough beatdown -- and the Packers are used to being on the other side of those blowouts, especially against the Honolulu Blue.

LaFleur didn’t hold back during his postgame press conference.

“They manhandled us in every phase,” LaFleur said.

One reporter asked LaFleur why his team was so thoroughly outplayed. LaFleur was not in the mood.

“You saw it, Pete, we got our a-- kicked,” he said. “That’s a BS question, man.

“They whipped us, they manhandled us. If I knew the answer to that, it wouldn’t have happened.”

LaFleur said he was happier with the second-half effort, but by then, the game was virtually already over.

“That was humiliating being down 27-3 at the half,” he said.

It’s not often Lions fans hear these types of quotes from opposing coaches -- in fact, this is the most frustrated I’ve ever seen a coach after playing the Lions.

It probably doesn’t help that last time LaFleur coached against the Lions, they were eliminating his team from the playoffs on that very same field.

Dan Campbell has won four straight against Green Bay.