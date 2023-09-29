Detroit Tigers announce role Miguel Cabrera will have in organization after retirement

Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers looks on and smiles after hitting a game-winning single in the bottom of the 11th inning of the game against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park on April 15, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have announced that Miguel Cabrera will take on a role with the organization after playing the final three games of his career this weekend.

Following Sunday’s game, Cabrera will become a special assistant to the Tigers’ president of baseball operations.

Cabrera has long said he wanted to continue to be a part of the organization in some capacity after retirement, and now that has come to fruition.

“Lessons like how to deal with praise and pressure are exactly what we want Miguel teaching players throughout our organization,” team president Scott Harris said. “I’m honored to have him as part of our staff and know he will continue to make the Tigers better in his new role.”

The Tigers are celebrating Cabrera’s legendary career this weekend during the final three-game series against Cleveland.