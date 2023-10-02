Detroit Lions week 6 matchup against Tampa Bay flexed to afternoon slate

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won 34-20. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions week six matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been flexed to the afternoon slate.

The announcement of the first flexed game of the season for the league occurred Monday (Oct. 2) that the Oct. 15 matchup between Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield would be moved from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. EST.

Since both teams are off to a 3-1 start through four weeks, the NFL figured they would reach more viewers on the opposite sides of the country.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero shared the matchup and many other games to X.

The new-look Lions are off to a hot start, as they are in sole possession of first place in the NFC North after they went into Lambeau Field and shredded the Green Bay Packers 34-20 behind a plethora of weapons on Thursday Night Football.

Read: Detroit Lions use plethora of weapons to shred Packers, stay atop NFC North

As the old saying goes, if some is good, more is better for the team in Honolulu Blue, as they’re getting Jameson Williams back two weeks earlier than expected.

The league announced last week that the 2022 No. 12 draft pick, who was suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, was to be reinstated and eligible to play in week five against the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, at Ford Field.

With the addition of Williams, who is a 6′1″ 1/2 179-pound speedster to stretch the field, the Lions offense, which is already off to a hot start, will be unstoppable.