Report: Lions WR Jameson Williams eligible to return next week after NFL gambling policy change

The Lions are getting one of their top offensive weapons back two weeks earlier than expected.

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been re-instated by the NFL and will be eligible to play in next week’s game vs. Carolina. He was originally suspended six games and was set to return in Week 7, two weeks later.

Williams was suspended six games for violating the NFL’s sports gambling policy, along with several other NFL players.

The NFL and NFLPA modified the league’s policy on Friday. Violations of the league’s gambling have been rare in recent years. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on NFL games and was later reinstated. In 2019, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw was suspended for gambling on an NFL game and he has not played in the league since.

The new policy increases discipline for gambling on NFL games, with a violation resulting in a one year suspension, and two if a player bets on his own team. Any game fixing will result in banishment.

Non-NFL gambling offenses will now carry a two game suspension, which is why the Williams suspension has been lifted.

Williams was drafted by the Lions in 2022.