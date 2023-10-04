Can you name 9 players (with hints) on playoff rosters who were traded or let go by Detroit Tigers?

How many former Detroit Tigers can you name on current playoff rosters?

DETROIT – There are nine players on current MLB playoff rosters who have been either traded or let go by the Detroit Tigers in their careers. Can you name them?

Here’s how this will work: I’ll give you the current team of the player, their position, and how/when they left the Tigers organization. Type in your guesses, and then you can check the correct answers below the survey.

No cheating! The quiz should load right here:

The correct answers are below!

In the meantime, a couple of other interesting notes.

Michael Lorenzen, the only player traded by the Tigers at this year’s deadline, did not make the wildcard roster for the Philadelphia Phillies, despite throwing a no-hitter in his second start with the team.

In five starts following that no-hitter, Lorenzen allowed 23 earned runs and 48 base runners in 26 innings while striking out just 14.

He was moved to the bullpen, but didn’t prove himself enough to get a spot on the roster for the first round. It’s possible Lorenzen will be on the roster for the Division Series if the Phillies get past the Marlins.

Another player with local ties is Joey Wiemer, who is on the playoff roster for Milwaukee. Wiemer is a graduate of Bedford High School. Go Mules!

NOTE: There will be several more Tigers on playoff rosters next round, when the Braves, Dodgers, Astros, and Orioles join the mix. But none of those rosters will be finalized until after the wildcard round.

Have I typed enough to push the answers down so you can’t see them while taking the quiz?

I think so.

But just to be sure...

I’ll type a little more.

There, that should do the trick.

OK, now to the answers:

I put the questions in order from easiest to hardest (in my opinion). I think most Tigers fans could probably get the first four easily. Questions 5 and 6 were a little bit tougher, and anyone who got the last three without looking is a true Tigers (and baseball) diehard.

1. Nick Castellanos

It wasn’t long ago that Castellanos was the best player on the Tigers, so I think most fans probably got this one easily. Detroit traded Castellanos to the Cubs for Alex Lange and Paul Richan, and it worked out for both sides.

Castellanos has been a consistent source of power and batting average since leaving the Tigers (from the Cubs to the Reds to the Phillies), while Lange has settled in as a mostly reliable closer.

2. Gregory Soto

This one is pretty easy because it just happened this offseason. Matt Vierling has turned into a very productive all-around player for the Tigers, while Nick Maton and Donny Sands are in the minors.

Soto had a decent year for the Phillies -- a 4.62 ERA, 2.82 xERA (he was very unlucky), 1.14 WHIP, and 65 strikeouts in 60.1 innings.

3. Isaac Paredes

Never trade with the Rays!

Even though I liked Paredes as a prospect, I thought the Tigers made a good deal getting three seasons’ worth of Austin Meadows for Paredes. Of course, Paredes has turned into a prolific power hitter, hitting 31 homers and posting a 4.3 WAR this season. Yikes.

4. Willi Castro

The Tigers probably shouldn’t have just let Castro go this offseason. He went to the division-rival Twins and enjoyed a 2.7 WAR campaign while playing every single position except catcher and first base. He also stole 33 bases.

5. Robbie Grossman

This one could have been tricky because fans might not even know that Grossman is on the Rangers. Detroit traded him to the Braves midway through last season. He signed with Texas in the offseason and, honestly, wasn’t very good this year. He hit in the No. 3 hole in their first playoff game at Tampa Bay.

6. Willy Adames

Adames was sent to the Rays in 2014 as part of the three-team trade that brought David Price to Detroit. He has since blossomed into a power-hitting shortstop who plays elite defense. He was worth 3 WAR this season and 11 total WAR in three years with Milwaukee.

7. Caleb Thielbar

We’ve reached the point where only the diehards know the answers. Thielbar was pitching for the Toledo Mud Hens in 2019 when the Tigers traded him to Atlanta for cash. He signed with the Twins that offseason and has become a very reliable left-handed reliever.

8. Chad Green

Most Tigers fans know that Green was drafted by the Tigers and traded to the Yankees for Justin Wilson in 2015. But I don’t know if many people knew that he is now pitching for the Blue Jays.

Green signed with Toronto this offseason but missed almost the entire year due to injury. He returned in September and showed enough to be included on the playoff roster.

He got four outs against the Twins in the first playoff game without allowing a base runner.

9. Joe Mantiply

I went back and forth on whether Green or Mantiply was the hardest answer. I decided to go with Mantiply, because his time in Detroit was so short and so long ago. The Tigers picked him in the 27th round of the 2013 draft, and he pitched 2.2 innings for the major league club in 2016.

The Yankees claimed Mantiply off waivers in November 2016, but he only pitched a combined 5.1 innings with New York and Arizona from 2017-2020. He finally became a full-time member of the Diamondbacks bullpen in 2021, made the All-Star team in 2022, and has been used in a variety of roles this season.

So, how many did you get right?