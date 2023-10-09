MONDAY HUDDLE: Looking back at other seasons of hot starts by the Lions

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 08: Jameson Williams #9 and David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions celebrate after Montgomery scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Lions hope to buck trend of other past squads that got off to good starts

For just the sixth time since 1970, the Lions are off to a start of 4-1 or better through five games following a rout of Carolina at home on Friday.

There definitely seems to be a different vibe about this Lions team, and hopefully that will ultimately be the case, since the other five teams that got off to similar starts fizzled out at the end of their seasons.

Here’s a look at those squads.

2011 — The Lions became the only team in franchise history to start a year 5-0, but they couldn’t sustain it. They lost five of seven after the 5-0 start, made the playoffs, but didn’t win the NFC North and eventually lost in the first round of the playoffs at Dallas.

1991 — The only season that saw the Lions make the NFC Championship game, Detroit started off 4-1, fell to 6-4, and then won six straight to win what is their last division title. Detroit beat Dallas for what still remains its most recent playoff win, but then got blown out at Washington in the NFC Championship game.

1980 — Following four straight wins to start the season (Does Spiderman Allen and “Another One Bites the Dust” ring a bell?), the Lions then cratered. Detroit eventually finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

1971 — The Lions got off to a 4-1 start, but missed the playoffs after ending up with a 7-6-1 record.

1970 — Detroit started 4-1 and then finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak to make the postseason. Unfortunately, a 5-0 loss to Dallas in a playoff opener ended the season.

Again, there is obviously a different vibe to this year’s group than those other teams, and evidence backs that up.

Through five games, the Lions have allowed 342 total rushing yards, the fewest through five games for the franchise since 1932.

The Lions have rushed for nine touchdowns through five games, tying the franchise record of the 1970 team.

Detroit has also produced 350 yards of total net offense in each of the first five games for the second time in franchise history. The only other time was in 1954.

Mason Graham returns with a vengeance for U-M

Not that Michigan has needed him, but the Wolverines certainly saw the difference sophomore defensive lineman Mason Graham can make in Saturday’s rout of Minnesota.

Graham had been out since suffering a hand injury earlier in the year against Bowling Green. Playing with a club on the hand, Graham clubbed Minnesota all game, registering a team-high six tackles — two of which were for loss — and a sack.

Ferris State-Grand Valley State set to tangle in top-5 matchup

Two teams ranked in the top-5 nationally in Division II will renew acquaintances on Saturday, when No. 1 and two-time defending national champion Ferris State travels to No. 4 Grand Valley State.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. between two powerhouses that played a pair of great games last year.

Grand Valley won the regular season contest at Ferris State last year, 22-21, but Ferris State got revenge in the playoffs with a 24-21 win in a quarterfinal contest.

Both enter the game at 4-1.