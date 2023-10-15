Craig Reynolds delivers devastating block to spark Detroit Lions touchdown 💀

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores on a 27-yard touchdown reception as running back Craig Reynolds (13) blocks Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Craig Reynolds delivered one of the best blocks you’ll ever see to get the Detroit Lions on the board with their first touchdown against the Buccaneers.

The game was tied 3-3 late in the second quarter when the Lions started a drive on their own 25-yard line. The first play was a successful 19-yard screen pass to starting running back David Montgomery, but he went to the locker room after the play with a ribs injury.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Zonovan Knight are both inactive, so it was Reynolds who took over at running back for the rest of the drive. He only gained four yards on his first two carries, but on a 3rd and 13 play from the Tampa Bay 27-yard line, he made his presence felt.

Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown over the middle, well short of the line to gain. St. Brown angled toward the right sideline, trying to find a chance to turn upfield. Reynolds sprinted up from behind the play and crushed Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis III to not only give St. Brown a path to the first down, but all the way to the end zone.

Take a look for yourself:

It won’t show up on the stat sheet, but that was a potentially game-changing play by Reynolds, and it perfectly fits the identity of these first-place Lions.